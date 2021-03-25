Premier League: 2021/22 season to get under way on August 14 and finish on May 22 2022

The 2021/22 Premier League season will begin on August 14 and finish on May 22, 2022, the league has announced.
After a condensed 2020-21 campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league has revealed it will revert to its usual starting slot in the second week of August.
The season will conclude on 22 May 2022, with all 10 games kicking off simultaneously.
The current 2020-21 Premier League season did not start until September 12 as a result of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and will run until May 23 this year.
- When could Man City win Premier League?
- Man Utd, Liverpool prepare for return of fans
- Get Sky Sports - latest offers
- Premier League: Live games on Sky Sports
An earlier start date of August 7 had been reportedly discussed for the upcoming season, but clubs were against the idea due to the upcoming rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament - the final of which will take place on July 11.
Trending
- Blades owner: Wilder 'resigned' twice, wanted £4m pay-off
- F1's mega new-look grid assessed
- Premier League reveals dates for 2021/22 season
- Rashford out for England; Pope set to start vs San Marino
- Brown to leave Celtic for Aberdeen player-coach role
- Revealed: Your England XI for the Euros
- Van Basten on why offside should be scrapped
- Calvert-Lewin on debut England goal, Grealish & Big Dunc
- England U21s at the Euros on Sky: Hinchcliffe's preview
- Our England Euros XIs - now pick yours!
Pushing the start back by one week means there is no overlap with the start of the English Football League season.
Earlier this month, the EFL announced the 2021-22 season will begin on the weekend of August 7.
In a statement, the EFL said the first fixture of the new campaign would likely be televised on Friday August 6, with Sky Sports to broadcast 138 live games across the season.
Live PL on Sky in 2020/21: Arsenal vs Liverpool on crunch Saturday
Sky Sports will show 14 live matches in the first two weeks of April, with Leicester vs Man City and Arsenal vs Liverpool scheduled for a crunch Saturday in the race for the title and top four.
Seven games will be shown on each of the first two weekends of April as the 2020/21 season heads towards an exciting conclusion, with issues to be settled at both ends of the table.
The clash between the Gunners and the reigning champions will now take place at 8pm on Saturday April 3, having been moved forward from the Sunday given Liverpool's participation in the Champions League.
Aston Villa vs Fulham - originally scheduled for Saturday April 3 - will consequently now kick off at 4.30pm on Sunday April 4.
Elsewhere in another packed month, Manchester United will have scores to settle when they visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on Sky Sky Sports Premier League the following weekend, having been thumped 6-1 by Jose Mourinho's side earlier in the season.
Liverpool will also have revenge in mind when their home game with Aston Villa - who thrashed them 7-2 in October - is also broadcast live on Sky Sports.
In full: Confirmed Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports coming up
Sat Apr 3: Leicester vs Man City - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sat Apr 3: Arsenal vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun Apr 4: Southampton vs Burnley - Kick-Off 12pm
Sun Apr 4: Newcastle vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 2.05pm
Sun Apr 4: Aston Villa vs Fulham - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Mon Apr 5: Everton vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 6pm
Mon Apr 5: Wolves vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Sat Apr 10: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat Apr 10: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sun Apr 11: Burnley vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 12pm
Sun Apr 11: West Ham vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2.05pm
Sun Apr 11: Tottenham vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Mon Apr 12: West Brom vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm
Mon Apr 12: Brighton vs Everton - Kick-Off 8.15pm