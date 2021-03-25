Premier League: 2021/22 season to get under way on August 14 and finish on May 22 2022

The 2021/22 Premier League season will begin on August 14 and finish on May 22, 2022, the league has announced.

After a condensed 2020-21 campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league has revealed it will revert to its usual starting slot in the second week of August.

The season will conclude on 22 May 2022, with all 10 games kicking off simultaneously.

The current 2020-21 Premier League season did not start until September 12 as a result of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and will run until May 23 this year.

An earlier start date of August 7 had been reportedly discussed for the upcoming season, but clubs were against the idea due to the upcoming rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament - the final of which will take place on July 11.

Pushing the start back by one week means there is no overlap with the start of the English Football League season.

Earlier this month, the EFL announced the 2021-22 season will begin on the weekend of August 7.

In a statement, the EFL said the first fixture of the new campaign would likely be televised on Friday August 6, with Sky Sports to broadcast 138 live games across the season.

Sky Sports will show 14 live matches in the first two weeks of April, with Leicester vs Man City and Arsenal vs Liverpool scheduled for a crunch Saturday in the race for the title and top four.

Seven games will be shown on each of the first two weekends of April as the 2020/21 season heads towards an exciting conclusion, with issues to be settled at both ends of the table.

The clash between the Gunners and the reigning champions will now take place at 8pm on Saturday April 3, having been moved forward from the Sunday given Liverpool's participation in the Champions League.

Aston Villa vs Fulham - originally scheduled for Saturday April 3 - will consequently now kick off at 4.30pm on Sunday April 4.

Elsewhere in another packed month, Manchester United will have scores to settle when they visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on Sky Sky Sports Premier League the following weekend, having been thumped 6-1 by Jose Mourinho's side earlier in the season.

Liverpool will also have revenge in mind when their home game with Aston Villa - who thrashed them 7-2 in October - is also broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Sat Apr 3: Leicester vs Man City - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Apr 3: Arsenal vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Apr 4: Southampton vs Burnley - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Apr 4: Newcastle vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 2.05pm

Sun Apr 4: Aston Villa vs Fulham - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Apr 5: Everton vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon Apr 5: Wolves vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Sat Apr 10: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Apr 10: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Apr 11: Burnley vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 12pm

Sun Apr 11: West Ham vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2.05pm

Sun Apr 11: Tottenham vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Apr 12: West Brom vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm

Mon Apr 12: Brighton vs Everton - Kick-Off 8.15pm