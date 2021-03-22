Arsenal vs Liverpool and Tottenham vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports this April

Sky Sports will show 14 live matches in the first two weeks of April, with Leicester vs Man City and Arsenal vs Liverpool scheduled for a crunch Saturday in the race for the title and top four.
Seven games will be shown on each of the first two weekends of April as the 2020/21 season heads towards an exciting conclusion, with issues to be settled at both ends of the table.
The clash between the Gunners and the reigning champions will now take place at 8pm on Saturday April 3, having been moved forward from the Sunday given Liverpool's participation in the Champions League.
Aston Villa vs Fulham - originally scheduled for Saturday April 3 - will consequently now kick off at 4.30pm on Sunday April 4.
Elsewhere in another packed month, Manchester United will have scores to settle when they visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on Sky Sky Sports Premier League the following weekend, having been thumped 6-1 by Jose Mourinho's side earlier in the season.
Liverpool will also have revenge in mind when their home game with Aston Villa - who thrashed them 7-2 in October - is also broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Live Premier League on Sky Sports in April
Sat Apr 3: Leicester vs Man City - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sat Apr 3: Arsenal vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun Apr 4: Southampton vs Burnley - Kick-Off 12pm
Sun Apr 4: Newcastle vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 2.05pm
Sun Apr 4: Aston Villa vs Fulham - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Mon Apr 5: Everton vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 6pm
Mon Apr 5: Wolves vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Sat Apr 10: Liverpool vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat Apr 10: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sun Apr 11: Burnley vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 12pm
Sun Apr 11: West Ham vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2.05pm
Sun Apr 11: Tottenham vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Mon Apr 12: West Brom vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm
Mon Apr 12: Brighton vs Everton - Kick-Off 8.15pm
In full: Confirmed Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports coming up
