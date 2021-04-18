Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea head coach feels 'part of the family' as he aims to prove he deserves long reign

Chelsea could land a European and domestic cup double this season and secure a top-four Premier League finish after an impressive start to Thomas Tuchel's reign; watch Chelsea vs Brighton on Tuesday from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off is 8pm

Sunday 18 April 2021 22:30, UK

Thomas Tuchel 1:16
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says he has overcome concerns over the length of his contract - an initial 18-month deal - and is determined to prove he is deserving of a longer tenure

Thomas Tuchel has admitted his personal expectations are driving his pursuit of an extended tenure in charge at Chelsea.

The German head coach signed an 18-month contract in January with the option for the club to extend it when he replaced Frank Lampard in January.

Tuchel has since led Chelsea to the FA Cup final and Champions League semi-finals, while they are firmly in the race for a top-four Premier League finish as he seeks to imprint his philosophy.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss said he was initially anxious about the length of the contract offered by the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, but he has since reassured himself he is "at the right place".

"I had these concerns and after 15 minutes I said to myself it changes nothing how many years the contract says," Tuchel said after Chelsea's 1-0 win against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

Trending

Thomas Tuchel congratulates Jorginho after Chelsea&#39;s win over Man City 0:39
Thomas Tuchel said he was 'proud' of his Chelsea team after they beat Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final

"I demand to deliver, to have an impact and be the best I can.

"If I deserve to stay, I want to stay as long as possible. I feel like part of the family, it is super professional, we have unbelievable support and I want to fight on the touchline with this team.

Also See:

"I don't care what the contract says. If I deserve to stay longer, I will stay longer. I feel free and good, I'm at the right place. If I want to stay long, I need to deliver week in, week out."

Chelsea
Brighton and Hove Albion

Tuesday 20th April 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Tuchel made Blues history by overseeing a 14-game unbeaten run at the start of his reign, before a shock loss at home to West Brom earlier this month, but his side has since responded to maintain hopes of a European and domestic cup double this season.

Chelsea could move up to third in the Premier League with a victory at home to Brighton on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 12:30pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema