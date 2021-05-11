Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea boss keen to avoid transfer rows and praises Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of Arsenal game

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to let disagreements over transfer targets sour relations at Chelsea in the same way they did during his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

Tuchel fell out with PSG sporting director Leonardo over player recruitment and was sacked on Christmas Eve last year.

The German was widely reported to have been unhappy PSG were not prepared to finance a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored 79 times in 95 appearances at Dortmund under Tuchel's tutelage.

Tuchel is keen to avoid such clashes at Stamford Bridge, however, although he admits the Gabon international "will still always be my player" ahead of Chelsea's game with Arsenal on Wednesday night - live on Sky Sports.

"Back in the days at Dortmund, it was a pure pleasure to have him in the squad," said Tuchel.

"Auba was a fantastic striker, a fantastic finisher on the pitch. But, more than that, he was a fantastic worker off the pitch.

Image: Tuchel with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during their time together at Borussia Dortmund

"I think he did not miss one single training in two years. Maybe he arrived five minutes late on the training ground, that can happen with him! But if he does this, he is in a hurry, he feels sorry, he still has a smile on his face.

"It was a very reliable relationship because he delivered an unbelievable amount of goals, his speed was unique in the Bundesliga and he was a crucial player. A bit of a crazy guy, but nice crazy.

"We still are in touch and exchange messages when one of us has a big win. In some ways, he will still always be my player, so I want him to succeed and have a good time wherever he is.

"This contact never fully stopped and it's nice to see him because he's always on for a hug and it's nice to see him laugh. But, of course, we want to stop him and there is no exchange now before the game."

Tuchel admits the transfer window can cause divisions in the camp but is keen to maintain the harmonious start he has enjoyed at Stamford Bridge since taking over from Frank Lampard in January.

"Transfer periods can be real mood breaks between coaches and clubs and I don't want to have this ever again," added Tuchel.

"I have zero ambition to ruin this atmosphere, not for myself or for anybody else. Do we have some ideas how to improve the squad? Yes, we do. But will we fight about it? No, we will not.

"We will discuss it and first of all we will finish this season because it is not time to reflect now."