Thomas Tuchel sacked by Paris Saint-Germain

Thomas Tuchel joined Paris Saint-Germain at the beginning of the 2018-19 season, winning back-to-back league titles and the French cup and league cup last season; PSG are currently third in Ligue 1, a point behind leaders Lyon, having won 11 of their first 17 league games

Thursday 24 December 2020 11:03, UK

Paris Saint-Germain&#39;s German coach Thomas Tuchel arrives to attend the French L1 football match between Montpellier Herault (MHSC) and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, southern France, on December 05, 2020. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP) (Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images)
Image: Thomas Tuchel joined Paris Saint-Germain at the beginning of the 2018-19 season

Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky Germany.

Tuchel joined the club at the beginning of the 2018-19 season, winning back-to-back league titles as well as the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue in 2020.

PSG are currently third in Ligue 1, a point behind leaders Lyon, and have lost four of their 17 games in the league this season. Tuchel guided the club to their first Champions League final last season.

The 47-year-old was contracted until the end of the current campaign, having signed an extension last May.

This is a breaking Thomas Tuchel news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

