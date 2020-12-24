Thomas Tuchel sacked by Paris Saint-Germain

Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky Germany.

Tuchel joined the club at the beginning of the 2018-19 season, winning back-to-back league titles as well as the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue in 2020.

PSG are currently third in Ligue 1, a point behind leaders Lyon, and have lost four of their 17 games in the league this season. Tuchel guided the club to their first Champions League final last season.

The 47-year-old was contracted until the end of the current campaign, having signed an extension last May.

More to follow...

This is a breaking Thomas Tuchel news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.