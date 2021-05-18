Maxence Lacroix: Chelsea interested in Wolfsburg defender

Chelsea are showing great interest in Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix, according to Sky Germany.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel would like to sign at least one new defender and, in addition to prominent names such as Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, Chelsea have an eye on Lacroix.

The 21-year-old had impressive performances in his first Bundesliga season for the Wolves and thus has attracted Tuchel's interest.

The Frenchman is still under contract at Wolfsburg until June 2024, but he recently refused an extension, Sky Germany reported.

The club would like to keep their top performers for another season, but could be tempted by an offer of around £26m (€30m).

