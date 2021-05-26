Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante return to Chelsea training ahead of Champions League final against Manchester City

Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante returned to Chelsea training with the rest of the first-team squad at Cobham on Wednesday in a welcome boost ahead of Saturday's Champions League final.
Mendy was replaced at half-time against Aston Villa after he injured his ribs colliding with a post, while Kante missed Sunday's defeat at Villa Park with a hamstring problem.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have returned 800 unsold tickets to UEFA for Saturday's final, from their allocation of 5,800 for the game against Manchester City in Porto.
The capacity for the game will be capped at 16,500, while the normal capacity of the Estadio do Dragao is 50,000.
The unsold tickets were for a package which included £200 subsided return flights to Porto.
Chelsea have sold all their 2800 allocation of match-only tickets. Those fans will travel independently and can go and come back when they want.
Supporters will need a PCR test 72 hours before their flights and then a further test after they have returned.
Last week, Chelsea Supporters' Trust released a scathing statement attacking UEFA's decision to move the match to Porto.
"The UEFA executives making these decisions clearly have little empathy or concern with match-going supporters. They are deeply out of touch," it read.
City, meanwhile, have announced they will host a large-screen showing of the match for up to 4,000 fans at their Academy Stadium.