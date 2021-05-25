Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea captain has red card against Aston Villa overturned after appeal

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has had the red card he was given against Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season overturned following an appeal.
The defender was sent off for violent conduct after appearing to catch Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish in the face in the 89th minute on Sunday at Villa Park.
Azpilicueta, 31, will no longer face a three-match ban at the start of next season.
Chelsea secured fourth place in the Premier League and Champions League qualification despite the 2-1 defeat.
The Blues face Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.
Azpilicueta was named in Spain's 24-man squad for Euro 2020 on Monday.