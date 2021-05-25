Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea captain has red card against Aston Villa overturned after appeal

Cesar Azpilicueta appeared to catch Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish in the face in the 89th minute of Chelsea's 2-1 defeat at Villa Park; Spain defender will no longer face a three-match ban at start of next season

Tuesday 25 May 2021 18:50, UK

preview image 0:25
Watch the incident that saw Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta sent off against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has had the red card he was given against Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season overturned following an appeal.

The defender was sent off for violent conduct after appearing to catch Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish in the face in the 89th minute on Sunday at Villa Park.

Azpilicueta, 31, will no longer face a three-match ban at the start of next season.

Chelsea secured fourth place in the Premier League and Champions League qualification despite the 2-1 defeat.

preview image 3:33
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win against Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Blues face Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Trending

Azpilicueta was named in Spain's 24-man squad for Euro 2020 on Monday.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Keep an eye out for our return during Euro 2021. Play for free to win the £250,000 jackpot prize!

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports