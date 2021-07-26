Chelsea to parade Champions League trophy for first time ahead of friendly against Tottenham next month

Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time in May after 1-0 win against Manchester City; the Blues will parade the trophy at Stamford Bridge on August 4 ahead of friendly against London rivals Tottenham; portion of ticket sales for the game will go to mental health charity Mind

By Joe Shread

Monday 26 July 2021 11:45, UK

Match-winner Kai Havertz lifts the trophy
Image: Match-winner Kai Havertz lifts the Champions League trophy in Porto

Chelsea will parade the Champions League trophy for the first time since being crowned European champions in May ahead of next month's friendly against London rivals Tottenham.

Chelsea are hosting Spurs in front of what the club hope will be a near-capacity crowd at Stamford Bridge on August 4.

Ahead of kick-off, a member of the Chelsea squad will parade the trophy around the pitch before being interviewed about their victory.

Chelsea won the Champions League for a second time in May after Kai Havertz's first-half strike gave them a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Porto.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel celebrates with the trophy after the UEFA Champions League final match held at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.
Image: Thomas Tuchel with the Champions League trophy after beating Man City

Spurs are yet to win European club football's biggest competition, although they did reach the final in 2019, where they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool.

The friendly between Chelsea and Spurs is part of the Mind Series, which also features Arsenal and will see the three London sides play friendlies against each other ahead of the Premier League season.

Five pounds from each ticket sold for the fixtures will go to mental health charity Mind, as well as the respective clubs' foundations.

Before their game against Spurs, Chelsea will travel to the Emirates Stadium to play Arsenal on August 1.

Spurs will host their fixture against the Gunners, which will be the first non-competitive north London derby since 1990.

