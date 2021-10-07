Chelsea 3-3 Wolfsburg: Emma Hayes urges side to stop handing out 'gifts' after catalogue of defensive errors

Emma Hayes called on her players to stop providing their opponents with "gifts" after three defensive errors saw Chelsea begin their Women's Champions League campaign with a 3-3 draw against Wolfsburg on Wednesday night.

Chelsea took an early lead through Sam Kerr, but some indecision in defence gifted goals to Wolfsburg strikers Tabea Wassmuth and Jill Roord.

Another mistake allowed Wassmuth to double her tally and saw Chelsea - runners-up in the Champions League last season - go 3-1 down.

But Hayes' side halved the deficit when Bethany England's smart volley gave them 39 minutes to salvage a result. Pernille Harder's stoppage-time strike against her old club ensured Chelsea took a point at Kingsmeadow.

But Hayes was frustrated at the final whistle having only taken a point from a game that she believes her side dominated.

Image: Pernille Harder celebrates her stoppage-time equaliser against former club Wolfsburg

She told Chelsea's website: "Never have we played a Wolfsburg team where we've had 10 corners to their zero.

"We've had 33 entries into their penalty box, 17 shots, 62 per cent possession, dominance in most areas of the pitch, clear-cut chances - and yet we're only walking away with a point.

"I think it's important to remember the team going forward is making progress, we really are. I thought we carved them open at times, I thought we created chances.

"But you can't give gifts, and we have to eliminate giving gifts to the opponent."

Chelsea and Wolfsburg's draw leaves them both two points behind group leaders Juventus, who beat Swiss side Servette 3-0 on Wednesday.

Chelsea's next Women's Champions League fixture is against Juventus - the Italian champions - on Wednesday.

Before that, Hayes' side take on Leicester in the Women's Super League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.