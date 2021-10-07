Chelsea 3-3 Wolfsburg: Emma Hayes urges side to stop handing out 'gifts' after catalogue of defensive errors

Chelsea began their Women's Champions League campaign with a 3-3 draw at home to Wolfsburg on Wednesday; Emma Hayes says her side controlled the game but was left frustrated after three defensive errors handed a point to the German side

By Joe Shread

Thursday 7 October 2021 07:50, UK

Pernille Harder, Chelsea vs Wolfsburg in Women&#39;s Champions League
Image: Pernille Harder's stoppage-time strike rescued a point for Chelsea

Emma Hayes called on her players to stop providing their opponents with "gifts" after three defensive errors saw Chelsea begin their Women's Champions League campaign with a 3-3 draw against Wolfsburg on Wednesday night.

Chelsea took an early lead through Sam Kerr, but some indecision in defence gifted goals to Wolfsburg strikers Tabea Wassmuth and Jill Roord.

Another mistake allowed Wassmuth to double her tally and saw Chelsea - runners-up in the Champions League last season - go 3-1 down.

Chelsea Women
Leicester City Women

Sunday 10th October 11:30am Kick off 12:30pm

But Hayes' side halved the deficit when Bethany England's smart volley gave them 39 minutes to salvage a result. Pernille Harder's stoppage-time strike against her old club ensured Chelsea took a point at Kingsmeadow.

But Hayes was frustrated at the final whistle having only taken a point from a game that she believes her side dominated.

Chelsea&#39;s Pernille Harder celebrates scoring their side&#39;s third goal of the game during the UEFA Women&#39;s Champions League group A match at Kingsmeadow, Kingston. Picture date: Wednesday October 6, 2021.
Image: Pernille Harder celebrates her stoppage-time equaliser against former club Wolfsburg

She told Chelsea's website: "Never have we played a Wolfsburg team where we've had 10 corners to their zero.

"We've had 33 entries into their penalty box, 17 shots, 62 per cent possession, dominance in most areas of the pitch, clear-cut chances - and yet we're only walking away with a point.

"I think it's important to remember the team going forward is making progress, we really are. I thought we carved them open at times, I thought we created chances.

"But you can't give gifts, and we have to eliminate giving gifts to the opponent."

Chelsea and Wolfsburg's draw leaves them both two points behind group leaders Juventus, who beat Swiss side Servette 3-0 on Wednesday.

Chelsea's next Women's Champions League fixture is against Juventus - the Italian champions - on Wednesday.

Before that, Hayes' side take on Leicester in the Women's Super League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

