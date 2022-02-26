Roman Abramovich hands Chelsea 'stewardship' to club's charity trust following Russia invasion of Ukraine

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich stepping away from control of the club but remains owner; Chelsea face Liverpool in Sunday's Carabao Cup final, live on Sky Sports; Abramovich has owned Chelsea since 2003 but his position has been under scrutiny since Russia invaded Ukraine

Roman Abramovich has handed "stewardship and care" of Chelsea to the club's charitable foundation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich remains owner of the Chelsea but will not be involved in the long-strategic running of the club any more, with that now falling to the Chelsea Foundation.

The 55-year-old will not be asking the club to repay loans it owes to him - meaning the long-term future of the club remains secure.

Russian-born Abramovich has taken the decision to step back because he does not want the increased scrutiny on him and his alleged links to Vladimir Putin's regime to impact the club and he believes the Chelsea Foundation are best placed to oversee the running of the club.

Day-to-day running of the club is not changing with Bruce Buck and Guy Laurence still in charge, with the likes of Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech still responsible for transfers and setting budgets.

Chelsea Foundations trustees are Bruce Buck, John Devine, Emma Hayes, Piara Powar, Seb Coe, Hugh Roberston. They won't be meeting regularly to run the club but will oversee long-term strategic decisions.

There have been calls from MPs this week that Russian-born Abramovich should not be allowed to own Chelsea due to his alleged links to Vladimir Putin's regime.

In a rare statement from Abramovich which was released on the club's website, the Chelsea owner said: "During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.

"I have always taken decisions with the Club's best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."

After Russian troops crossed the border into Ukraine on Tuesday, Labour MP Chris Bryant told the House of Commons that the Russian-Israeli billionaire should have his assets seized, questioned whether he should be allowed to operate a football club himself, and quoted a leaked government document suggesting he should not be allowed to be based in the UK.

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Ahead of the Wembley showpiece, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel admitted he understood criticism directed at Chelea in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It's distracting us, it's worrying us, to a certain degree I can understand it, I can understand the critical opinions towards the club and us who represent it," said Tuchel. "We cannot fully free ourselves from it."

Richards: Poor statement needs more clarity

Sky Sports' Micah Richards criticised the lack of explanation in Abramovich's statement with regards to the exact future of the club, less than 24 hours ahead of their Carabao Cup final showdown with Liverpool.

He told Saturday Night Football: "We need more than that - after all the devastation we've seen in Ukraine, to just come out with a statement saying you're handing over the club to a charity, I think it's poor.

"They could do a lot more than that. There's so many questions which need to be asked, and to come out with a statement just like that; what does it even mean?

"If you read it, it reads like it's written in a code - we don't exactly want to tell you what's happening, but here you go, read this, pick the bones out of it and see exactly what it means."