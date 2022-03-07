Roman Abramovich selling Chelsea: What is the latest? What potential problems are holding a deal up?

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol answers the most pressing questions as Chelsea's ownership saga rumbles on for another week.

Up to 10 parties are considering making bids for Chelsea, with investment bankers working on the sale expecting most of the interest to come from the USA.

Read on for Kaveh's full analysis as he tackles the key questions at this stage of the selling process...

Is the £3billion asking price proving a stumbling block?

An asset is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it and at the moment it is unlikely that there are many people who are ready to spend £3billion buying a football club.

Having said that, Sky News has already reported that one £2.5billion offer has been rejected so there is definitely interest out there.

When it comes to valuations, most people think Chelsea are worth anywhere between £1billion and £2.4billion but that was before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

What are the potential problems holding up a deal?

Just because Roman Abramovich wants to sell Chelsea, it doesn't necessarily mean he is going to get his way - unless he has a quick buyer lined up.

Russian banks are sanctioned, oligarchs are sanctioned, businesses from all over the world are pulling out of Russia - it's not going to be easy to do business with Abramovich.

Investors like to buy businesses they can transform but it's difficult to see how much more you can do with Chelsea if you are going to spend £3billion to buy the club. You will need to spend something like another £1billion to redevelop Stamford Bridge (without owning the freehold) or build a new stadium and you will need to keep bankrolling the playing side if you want to carry on operating on the Abramovich business model.

People who buy football clubs want what they like to call "a project" but Chelsea are already the world and European champions. What more can you do to improve them on the pitch? And how much money are you going to make out of them? Newcastle United were bought for £300m for a variety of reasons and one of them was the investment opportunity - the new owners think they can make them as big and successful as Chelsea one day. They are hoping that in 10 years time Newcastle could be worth £3billion.

That kind of paper return on investment is not possible if you buy Chelsea for £3billion - and don't forget financial fair play rules mean new owners will not be able to spend big like Abramovich did in the early days.

Abramovich has put £1.5billion into Chelsea over 19 years and their latest accounts show a loss of £145m for the tax year to the end of June 2021.

How does Russia's invasion of Ukraine affect a potential deal?

Football is totally irrelevant and insignificant considering what Russia is doing in Ukraine at the moment. From a reputation point of view, as a business or an individual, do you want to get involved in bidding for Chelsea at the moment and spending billions on an asset owned by a Russian oligarch?

Any banks getting involved in a potential deal are going to have to do a lot of due diligence depending on the sanctions in place at the time. Some may feel it's too risky to get involved. Banks and lawyers and the government will want to know where the money is coming from and where it is going to.

Russia is being cut off from the global banking system. Where is Abramovich going to deposit the proceeds of any sale? Where is he going to set up a bank account for the charitable foundation which is going to distribute the net proceeds to "all victims of the war in Ukraine"? Why doesn't he just donate the money to charities such as the Red Cross? At the moment there are many more questions than answers.

What is the process for tabling bids?

Anyone who wants to buy Chelsea has to register their interest with investment bank The Raine Group by March 15. Raine is marketing the sale on behalf of Abramovich. You will need to show proof of funds and sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Some of the bidders are going through that process at the moment. Raine will earn a sizeable commission if the club is sold. It's a two-way process. It's not just potential buyers contacting Raine, Raine will also be approaching people it knows are interested in buying a Premier League club.

Who is the frontrunner to buy the club at this stage?

At this stage, it is the Todd Boehly-Hansjorg Wyss consortium but more often than not buyers like to keep their name out of the media until a deal has been agreed.

One of the reasons Wyss has spoken in public about his interest could be that he wants to encourage other people to join his consortium as they may not have the money to buy Chelsea on their own.

Most people think that if Abramovich is able to sell Chelsea then the next owners could well be American. That is where the money is as far as buying English clubs is concerned at the moment. Russian and Chinese money has dried up and global stock markets have been tanking.

The Rickett family who own the Chicago Cubs are interested. They have tried to buy AC Milan in the past but the Russian angle makes this even more complicated than most other deals to buy Premier League clubs.

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak says he has made a bid for Chelsea but people close to the process say those claims should be treated with caution.

Very little is known about Bayrak outside Turkey but he seems to want to raise his profile.

Is Conor McGregor a serious bidder?

Even though he is a Manchester United fan, he could be more serious than most people think judging by what our colleagues at Sky News have reported in detail. They say his management company Paradigm Sports is working with McGregor Sports & Entertainment and Empowerment IP Capital on a bid for Chelsea.

Abramovich wants to sell Chelsea to someone who will look after the club and protect his legacy and it is unknown whether McGregor will fit the profile of owner he is looking for at the moment.

Could the eventual new owner be someone we haven't heard from yet?

Yes. The eventual owner - if there is to be one - could be someone we haven't heard from at all. The very serious business people are very discreet and will sign non-disclosure agreements with Raine and will have no reason to speak to the media. Those that speak openly to the media are either doing it as a publicity stunt or they are trying to attract people to invest in their consortium.