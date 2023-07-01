Chelsea transfer news: Levi Colwill wants talks with Mauricio Pochettino before considering new deal

Levi Colwill wants talks with Mauricio Pochettino over his status at Chelsea before he considers discussing a new contract.

Chelsea have insisted the player is not for sale this summer after a fine season on loan at Brighton and they want to approach him about discussing a new deal.

However, the England U21 wishes to understand where he fits into Pochettino's plans this season and how much regular playing time he can come to expect, before discussing new terms.

Image: Colwill impressed on loan at Brighton

Colwill, who is under contract until 2025, will seek to understand just how fundamental to those plans when he returns to pre-season training following international duty at the U21 Euros.

He is expected to play a part in Sunday's quarter-final against Portugal in Georgia.

Colwill is widely considered one of England's best centre-back prospects and is somewhat of a commodity given he is left-footed.

Image: Colwill was invited to train with the England senior side by Gareth Southgate

But he is also competing with Benoit Badiashile - a £35m signing from Monaco in January - for the left centre-back role at Chelsea.

Brighton wanted to sign Colwill permanently this summer but had a £30m bid flatly rejected amid Chelsea's insistence he is not for sale and wanted as part of Pochettino's plans.

As well as Brighton, Colwill has been on the target lists at a host of Premier League clubs.

