Christopher Nkunku: Chelsea's new signing ruled out for 'extended period' after knee surgery

Chelsea's £52m summer signing Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out for an "extended period" after undergoing knee surgery.

The French forward, who joined from RB Leipzig, suffered the injury in Chelsea's final pre-season game against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago, and the club have confirmed he will be missing for a significant spell of the new season.

"Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period," Chelsea said in a statement.

"The 25-year-old has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club's medical department."

Chelsea

Liverpool Sunday 13th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Image: Nkunku suffered the knee injury during a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund

Nkunku's absence is a blow for new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is preparing for Sunday's opening Premier League match against Liverpool, live on Sky Sports.

More to follow...

August 13: Liverpool (h) - kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

August 19: West Ham (a)

August 26: Luton (h)

September 2: Nottingham Forest (h)

September 16: Bournemouth (a)

September 23: Aston Villa (h)

Throughout the 2023/24 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

The Premier League drama keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Want news of goals as they hit the back of the net? Want to know when your team's free match highlights are available? At one game but want to keep track of all the major incidents elsewhere?

It's simple - just set up goal alerts and other notifications on the Sky Sports Football Score Centre app.

Not added the Score Centre App yet? Download it for iOS devices or Android.