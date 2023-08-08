Premier League investigating Chelsea for potential financial breaches during Roman Abramovich's ownership

The Premier League is investigating Chelsea for potential financial rule breaches during Roman Abramovich's ownership of the club.

Chelsea's new owners reported their own club to UEFA and the Premier League after their takeover last summer.

At present, Chelsea have not been charged with anything by the Premier League. If they were found guilty of rule breaches, sanctions could include a fine or a points deduction.

On July 28, UEFA announced they had fined Chelsea €10m (£8.6m) for "submitting incomplete financial information" between 2012 and 2019.

When approached by Sky Sports News, Chelsea chose not to comment.

What did Chelsea win in the Abramovich era?

Abramovich took over Chelsea in 2003 for £140m with the club winning just one First Division title in 1955, the 1971 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and three FA Cups between 1970 and 2000.

But the Russian billionaire's investment resulted in five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, two Champions Leagues, two Europa Leagues, two Community Shields and one UEFA Super Cup.

The final trophy Chelsea won under Abramovich was the Club World Cup in February 2022, which came just one month before the Russian sold the club.

Todd Boehly took over the club in the summer of 2022, with Chelsea finishing 12th in the league in the American's first season in charge.