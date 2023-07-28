Chelsea fined £8.6m for FFP breach as Juventus banned from Europe for 23/24 in separate financial case

Chelsea have agreed a settlement with UEFA and will hand over 10million euros (£8.6m) for "submitting incomplete financial information" during the Roman Abramovich era.

A UEFA statement said the club's new owners "identified, and proactively reported to UEFA, instances of potentially incomplete financial reporting under the club's previous ownership" between 2012 and 2019.

The statement added: "Following its assessment, including the applicable statute of limitations, the CFCB (Club Financial Control Body) First Chamber entered into a settlement agreement with the club which has agreed to pay a financial contribution of 10 million euros to fully resolve the reported matters."

Meanwhile, UEFA has removed Juventus from the Europa Conference League in a separate financial wrongdoing case.

The CFCB First Chamber concluded that Juventus (ITA) violated the UEFA's regulatory framework and breached a settlement agreement signed in August 2022.

UEFA had already taken the club out of Champions League qualification. Juventus now loses its spot in the third-tier Europa Conference League, which will go to Fiorentina in the play-offs round starting on August 24.

UEFA said Juventus must also pay a fine of 10 million euros for breaking Financial Fair Play rules. A further 10 million euros could be deducted if the club fails to comply with UEFA financial monitoring rules in future seasons.

The UEFA punishment for Juventus was expected since last season when the club was deducted 10 points in Serie A.

UEFA said its club finance investigators ruled Juventus violated the terms of a settlement agreed with the club last year.

Juventus, while continuing to consider the alleged violations insubstantial and its actions correct, has declared to accept the decision by waiving to appeal, expressly excluding, with the UEFA CFCB acknowledgment, that this may constitute admission of any liability against itself.

President Gianluca Ferrero said : "We do not share the interpretation that has been given of our defence, and we remain firmly convinced of the legitimacy of our actions and the validity of our arguments. However, we have decided not to appeal this judgment.

"We prefer to put an end to the period of uncertainty and ensure full visibility and certainty to our internal and external stakeholders about the club's participation in future international competitions. Lodging an appeal, possibly to other levels of judgement, with uncertain outcomes and timing, would increase the uncertainty with respect to our eventual participation in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.

"Despite this painful decision we can now face the new season by focusing on the field and not on the courts."