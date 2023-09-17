Mykhailo Mudryk: Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says £88.5m winger needs 'better understanding of game'

Mauricio Pochettino believes Mykhailo Mudryk needs to "understand the game better" after the winger failed to make an impact on his first start of the season in Chelsea's 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.

The £88.5m signing was substituted in the 63rd minute as his disappointing time at Chelsea continues, with the Ukraine international yet to score a Premier League goal in his 19 appearances.

Mudryk joined Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk on a eight-and-a-half-year deal in January and he is yet to impress, but Pochettino believes the 22-year-old needs more time to adapt to the Premier League.

The Argentine told Sky Sports: "He is improving. He still needs to learn; the Premier League is very fast, the speed of the game is so fast.

"I think it's about understanding the game better, try to be more connected sometimes with the team.

"We need to give the time and to give the tools for him to improve during the season."

Mudryk was part of a £1bn splurge by Chelsea since their takeover in May last year, but their spending is not translating to success on the pitch with the drab goalless draw at Bournemouth leaving them with five points from their opening five games.

Chelsea have only scored five goals in the Premier League so far this season - their fewest after five games of a top-flight campaign since 1995-96 (5), when they finished 11th.

The Blues wasted several chances at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday and Pochettino admitted his side need to be calmer in front of goal if they are to solve their scoring issues.

He said: "We need to be tough in the way we are trying. It's about improving our efficacy in front of the goal.

"We need to be calm also, but in these types of circumstances it is not easy for the players to be calm in front of the goal but we cannot blame no one."

Some Chelsea fans greeted the full-time whistle at Bournemouth with boos as the 0-0 draw left the Blues languishing in 14th place with just one win in their first five league games.

Pochettino's side were also booed off in their home defeat to Nottingham Forest before the international break.

"I'm not going to ask the fans for patience," the ex-Tottenham boss said. "They need to behave how they want to behave.

"We cannot put excuses because I think it was a club decision to do what we need to do but that is the process that we need to be strong in our belief.

"Of course we are disappointed because the fans are disappointed because of the situation. I'm not worried about that because we know what we are doing and I think when we start to recover players, be more competitive and to have players that can make an impact from the bench with more squad numbers, I think it's going to be a team that's going to win many games."

Chelsea's next outing is at home to Aston Villa on September 24 - kick-off 2pm. The Blues then host Brighton in the Carabao Cup on September 27 - kick-off 7.45pm.