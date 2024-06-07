Chelsea will not need to sell players this month to comply with Premier League PSR

Chelsea will not need to sell players this month to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) but will need to before next year’s deadline.

Sky Sports had previously reported that Chelsea were among some Premier League clubs who may need to sell players before the June 30 deadline, but Chelsea insist this is not the case.

Sky Sports understands Chelsea will need to make sales to keep in line with PSR for the 2024/2025 season, and the cut off for that is next summer, but they are under no pressure to sell this month.

Chelsea meanwhile have also confirmed the signing of Tosin from Fulham on a four-year contract.

The defender completed a medical earlier this week and will arrive at Stamford Bridge on a free transfer when his contract with Fulham officially expires at the end of June.

Tosin rejected several new contract offers at Craven Cottage before agreeing to become the first signing under new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.