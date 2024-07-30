Enzo Fernandez returns to Chelsea squad in USA after racism storm; Argentinian has apologised to team-mates, with apology understood to be accepted; Fernandez will make a significant contribution to an anti-discrimination charity

Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea midfielder returns to squad and apologies to team-mates after racism storm

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez will be making a significant contribution to an anti-discrimination charity

Enzo Fernandez has apologised to his Chelsea team-mates after joining the squad in the USA following the racism storm around the midfielder.

Fernandez has been at the centre of a racism row this month after he posted a video on Instagram which appeared to show him and his Argentina team-mates engaging in a derogatory chant about the France national team during celebrations of their Copa America success.

Chelsea centre-back Wesley Fofana described it as "uninhibited racism" and, while FIFA's investigation into the incident continues, Chelsea's internal disciplinary process has now been concluded.

Fernandez joined up with the Chelsea squad on Monday in Atalanta and apologised immediately to his team-mates, with the apology understood to be accepted.

The 23-year-old, who moved to Chelsea in February 2023 for a then British-record transfer fee of £106.8m from Benfica, has already trained with the squad in the USA.

The Argentina international has told Chelsea he will be making a significant contribution to an anti-discrimination charity - with Chelsea matching his contribution - and talks are now under way to decide where the best place to donate the funds will be.

Chelsea started disciplinary proceedings against Fernandez two weeks ago after he posted a video on social media which the French Football Federation said contained a racist song about France's black players.

Image: Fernandez has returned to the Chelsea squad from holiday after his international commitments with Argentina this summer

Fernandez has been in contact with members of the squad following his public social media apology and private apology two weeks ago, but Monday was the first opportunity to apologise in person.

Fernandez, Chelsea captain Reece James and French defender Axel Disasi have been the lead figures in the consultation process with other Chelsea players.

Chelsea's disciplinary process against Fernandez is now closed with the player regarded as having been proactive in apologising in public and in private, and by pre-empting a fine by making a donation to fund anti-racism and anti-discrimination education.

Fernandez says he is sorry and is committed to anti-racism and anti-discrimination.

James accepts Fernandez racism row 'could be a problem' for Chelsea

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea captain Reece James discusses the 'difficult' Enzo Fernandez situation

Last week, Blue skipper James admitted the racism storm surrounding Fernandez could be a "problem" within the dressing room.

Asked if the issue could impact on team spirit at Stamford Bridge, James told ESPN: "Of course.

"There's always the factor where it doesn't sit right with people when there could be a problem.

"But until the day comes where everyone's together and in a room together, I don't know, but I hope things can be resolved smoothly and we can move forward with the season."

James also revealed the conversations he had had with Fernandez before he rejoined the squad on Monday.

"I spoke to him a bit, but it was hard because we were on different time zones," the 24-year-old said.

"Just a general chat really. His views on what happened and him trying to explain his situation and how things happened.

"It's a really difficult situation. There's no room for racism or discrimination in football.

"I think he quickly put his hand up and acknowledged he'd done wrong and apologised to his team-mates, the club and the rest of the people that were offended. I think that was probably the best he could have done in that situation."