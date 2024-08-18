Chelsea 0-2 Man City: What did we learn from Enzo Maresca's first game in charge at Stamford Bridge?

Manchester City's Premier League title defence got off to a winning start at Stamford Bridge, ruining Enzo Maresca's first game in charge as Chelsea head coach.

Erling Haaland's first goal of the season came after just 19 minutes, before Mateo Kovacic cut through Chelsea's midfield to secure all three points for City with a long-range effort in the second half.

Chelsea fashioned rare hopeful attacking moves as they were largely outclassed by Pep Guardiola's side.

But Maresca said: "I think we competed very well for much of the game. We were similar if not better. The performance was there but we didn't take the chances.

"Probably the big difference was inside the box. I'm quite happy in terms of performance. For me, the important thing is to create chances. We didn't score but we created chances."

Here's what we learned from Maresca's Premier League bow...

How does Maresca handle a bloated squad?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City

Some report it is 43, some have said it is in the 50s. The truth is that the average number of players Chelsea have had in their squad over the past 10 years is 48, so at 42 by my reckoning, they are currently working with fewer players than that. You can make five substitutions and have nine on the bench.

Maresca's first-team squad will be between 25 and 28. It is a narrative that has built up but it is not entirely accurate. Having finished sixth last season, they were also just three wins away from a Cup and Champions League place.

This was the first game - on August 18 - of an 11-month season that is due to end on July 13 following the FIFA Club World Cup. Maresca will streamline his squad and make more ruthless calls. Against a well-oiled City side, this was an early reality check of the size of the task he faces.

Image: Chelsea had 10 first-teamers missing

This was a good time to play Chelsea as Maresca continues to lay the foundations to his reign, but City have not won four Premier League titles in a row by taking a trip to Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend lightly. This was a professional job from start to finish.

By contrast, questions abound on the efficacy of the Clearlake Capital operation and Chelsea have a lot of outstanding business to conclude before September. It will be a thrill a minute under Maresca off the pitch, but his changes in the second half only briefly reignited belief in rescuing a draw.

Problems playing out from the back

Image: Chelsea have lost their first Premier League match of the season for a third time in the last eight seasons (W4 D1), as many times as they did in their first 25 seasons in the competition (W16 D6 L3)

Just as was witnessed in the 4-2 defeat by City in pre-season, Chelsea were steadfast in playing out from the back - even when the option really was not on. Jeremy Doku ought to have punished Malo Gusto when his shot deflected off Wesley Fofana and drew a brilliant save from Robert Sanchez when City were already in the ascendancy.

Sanchez then passed straight to Kevin De Bruyne barely 90 seconds into the second half in seeking Cole Palmer but his carelessness avoided severe ramifications.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh and Paul Gilmour break down Manchester City's win against Chelsea after Pep Guardiola's side inflicted defeat on his former assistant manager

There were plenty of groans in the first half when both Levi Colwill and Fofana were too slow in their build-up play, even ponderous on the ball due to a lack of movement in front of them. Maresca is trying to breathe courage into his players as Pep Guardiola has done at City, in a way he will know only too well having worked with the Catalan as his assistant.

It is an ideal the new boss will not waiver from after one game but the teething problems that were witnessed carrying out those instructions to work through the thirds were evident again here.

Lavia's new beginning

Image: Romeo Lavia belatedly made his full Chelsea debut against Man City

Romeo Lavia impressed during Southampton's 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in February 2023, so much so that Chelsea forked out £58m on the 20-year-old Belgian last summer.

But Lavia played just 32 minutes in one substitute appearance during an injury-ravaged first season in which he worked under Mauricio Pochettino.

With Maresca in charge, this felt like a new beginning and Lavia can take encouragement from the 65 minutes before his withdrawal, building on a strong pre-season.

In seeking an equaliser, Maresca turned to the old Plan A of playing Moises Caicedo alongside Enzo Fernandez as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall took on the No 10 role.

Lavia had 49 touches, which was only bettered by Marc Cucurella (69) during his time on the pitch.

Enzo handed Gallagher role

Image: Chelsea's starting XI – which did not feature a single player over the age of 26 – had an average age of 23 years and 180 days, the second youngest by a team on MD1 of a Premier League season, behind only Man City's team in 2008-09 against Aston Villa

Conor Gallagher was Pochettino's road runner, starting the press as Chelsea's most advanced of the midfield three. Fernandez assumed that position against the defending champions, but he was not tied to it.

A lovely switch of play to Gusto having dropped deep - Harry Kane-like - was the best pass of the opening half while he operated up on the right in the second half to slide an inviting ball across the box that needed diverting wide by Rico Lewis at the far post.

In a season where there will be many moving pieces at Chelsea, Fernandez is likely to be one of the few constants. It was important the Argentine produced a mature display off the back of his Copa America misdemeanor but that well-documented act of misconduct is now behind him.

Gallagher is stuck in a holding pattern and we do not know at this point in time if his deal to Atletico Madrid will be revived. The Spanish club need to find a solution to generate the necessary funds. For as long as that rumbles on, Fernandez is likely to retain his place higher up the pitch.

Kovacic display highlights midfield issues

Image: Manchester City have won an away Premier League game without Rodri featuring for the first time since February 2022 against Norwich City – they had lost their previous four away games when the Spanish midfielder had been missing

Chelsea's three-man midfield cost the club a combined £255m, and yet it was a former player who looked the most convincing in a City shirt. Mateo Kovacic made 221 appearances during a five-year spell at Stamford Bridge, but he impressed in the absence of Rodri at the base of Guardiola's midfield.

Not known for his goals, his clincher was a classy disguised finish and richly deserved.

Image: Kovacic excelled at the base of Man City's midfield

Given City lost three of the four games when Rodri was absent last season, it was an important hurdle overcome on the opening day by the champions, who are unbeaten when the Spaniard has played in the past 18 months.

Maresca selected 11 players from the start who all knew each other from last season, but by the end, he had Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga, Pedro Neto and Marc Guiu on the pitch.

That signalled just why it was so important for Chelsea to score first. In seeking fresh impetus, Maresca turned to players untested in these surroundings and so the team's quest for parity resembled a search party among strangers in the night.

Jackson's familiar problem

Image: Nicolas Jackson failed to find the net for Chelsea

Only Darwin Nunez (33) has been offside more since start of last season than Nicolas Jackson. On Sunday, the 30th of the flags against him denied Chelsea an equaliser just before the break.

Ederson's error was pounced on by the Senegalese striker but his close-range finish was rightly ruled out. He had just failed to get back onside.

Jackson is best when acting on instinct, he did on the hour-mark when he peeled off Ruben Dias to acrobatically force the save from Ederson from Lavia's header back into the box.

Image: Jackson has been hit and miss since joining Chelsea

'Is Jackson a top striker? He needs to get better' Micah Richards speaking on Sky Sports: "When Chelsea had their big moments – is Jackson a top striker? Last season I really liked him but in the key moments. I’m saying the exact same things today. Two chances [he missed] – one where he shouldn’t have been offside. He just gambled too early, And the other one was a difficult chance but a top striker would have put it either side of Ederson. These are the things he needs to get better at if he wants to be a top striker."

It would prove the closest Chelsea came to a leveller as he was withdrawn not long after, taking his seat on the bench and reflecting again on what might have been. It progressively turned into a solid first season in England for Jackson, who finished on 17 goals during the 2023/24 campaign under Pochettino.

Chelsea ended the game with just two shots on target, but with a superior xG to their opponents. Jackson often needs three chances to score once. With Christopher Nkunku now fit and Maresca with an embarrassment of riches across the forward line, every blank will feel costly.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Enzo Maresca defends his decision to omit Raheem Sterling from the starting Chelsea line-up ahead of their Manchester City clash, saying it is purely a 'technical decision'

The pre-match build-up was dominated by Raheem Sterling's entourage releasing an ill-timed statement on the player's omission from the squad. He, along with Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Axel Disasi had been left out.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Chilwell has been recovering from an illness but has been told to look for a new club while Maresca said Disasi was still coming back to full fitness. But for Chukwuemeka and Sterling, their absence was for "technical reasons".

Sterling clearly did not take that news very well. On £325,000 a week, it is hard to imagine there will be a queue lining up to sign the 29-year-old, whose career appears to be in gradual decline.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Super Sunday's pundits Micah Richards, Daniel Sturridge and Jamie Redknapp slam Raheem Sterling's camp's decision to release a statement asking for clarity after being left out of Chelsea's squad for their match against Manchester City.

Sterling 'gaining clarity' on future at Chelsea Raheem Sterling was left out of the Chelsea matchday squad, and in a statement, said he is seeking further clarity on his future at the club.



It reads: “Raheem Sterling is contracted to Chelsea Football Club for the next 3 years.



"He returned to England 2 weeks early to conduct individual training, and has had a positive pre-season under the new coach, who he has developed a good working relationship with.



"He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity.



"As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea in relation to Raheem’s future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation.



"Until then, we will continue to support Raheem’s desire to start the new season positively.”

Sterling omission: Chelsea's perspective From Chelsea's perspective, it was a technical decision made by Enzo Maresca with full club support to leave Raheem Sterling out of today's matchday squad and that decision was communicated to the winger on Friday.



Maresca and the coaching staff made a football/technical decision and the club is fully behind him.

Both player and club have signalled a need for clarity in the coming days. From the outside, it would appear that Chelsea are just eager to get his big wages off the books.

When asked about Sterling's future afterwards, Maresca said: "I don't know [if he will be part of my plans]. It's a technical decision and in the next days we will clarify the situation.

"I want Raheem Sterling, but I want all the 30 players that we have. There is not space for all of them so some of them will have to leave."