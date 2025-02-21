Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has a problem if Champions League qualification is the priority, says Paul Merson

Paul Merson says Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has a problem if Champions League qualification is the priority this season for the Blues.

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol reported that Champions League qualification remains Chelsea's top objective this season despite a difficult run that has seen them win just twice in nine league games - a run that has seen them drop out of the Premier League's top four.

Chelsea are currently sixth, one point off fourth-placed Man City and with finishing fifth this season likely to also secure Champions League football, Maresca's side are still firmly in the hunt for a return to the top tier of European football.

However, two defeats in a week to Brighton in the FA Cup and the Premier League have put Chelsea firmly back in the spotlight, and Merson believes there could be trouble ahead for Maresca at Chelsea, with the pressure set to crank up on him if results don't start to turn.

Ahead of Chelsea's Saturday Night Football clash with Aston Villa, the Magic Man also discusses Cole Palmer's recent struggles impacting games, their lack of a centre forward and a goalkeeper, and potential further pain for the Blues with the size of their squad.

'If Champions League football is the priority, Maresca has a problem'

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win against Chelsea in the Premier League

I don't know where the next win comes from for Chelsea.

I thought they were very fortunate against West Ham. The two Brighton performances were so far below the level required.

I don't see them winning against Aston Villa.

If Champions League is the priority for Chelsea, Enzo Maresca has a big problem.

Speaking after the 3-0 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca described the performance as the worst since he joined the club

That season objective hasn't been mentioned before.

When things were going well the messaging was that this season was a season for building and some progression. Champions League football wasn't really mentioned. It felt like it was a case of see how we go and let all the new players settle in together and develop for the future.

It did all start so well. But now, suddenly, you hear that Champions league is the target and it has got to be top-four.

The manager will now be under serious pressure.

'Palmer needs Jackson'

Image: Nicolas Jackson is sidelined with injury

For how much Chelsea have spent and for all the long-term contacts, I don't see how they haven't got a top-draw goalkeeper or a world-class centre forward.

For all the criticism, when Nicolas Jackson doesn't play, they really miss him.

The person who misses him more than anything is Cole Palmer.

Jackson gets a lot of stick. At the games people can get really critical but Palmer needs Jackson.

Speaking after the 3-0 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League, Jamie Carragher suggested Chelsea risk losing Cole Palmer if they are unable to qualify for the Champions League this season

Jackson also needs Palmer, of course he does, but Palmer needs Jackson badly because he is the one who makes the runs, spreads the play and creates space.

No-one else really makes runs at Chelsea. They all want it to feet. The wingers want the ball to feet and then they will do their magic. They won't run without the ball. The only one that does that is Jackson.

Take a look at our picks of the greatest Premier League goals between Chelsea and Aston Villa including fabulous strikes from Cole Palmer, Frank Lampard and more!

Watching Palmer now, he is basically picking the ball up off the back four. He has to come short because the game is so closed up without a recognised centre forward. No-one is taking the central defenders away and when this happens, the game becomes very compact.

When it is compact, Palmer cannot do the things he usually does. He needs space to work. At the moment, he is coming short, and he has 10 players in front of him. When that happens it all becomes a bit more difficult.

'More tears to come for Chelsea'

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher analyse Chelsea's poor performance against Brighton and reflect on Levi Colwill's display, claiming he was 'bullied' against the Seagulls

It's very much watch this space with Chelsea.

I'm not sure how it is all going to work. The players are all on long-term deals and there are lots of players out on loan with long-term deals.

Look at the players they have had to let go. It would have been impossible to keep them all happy.

They were all right at the start of the season because they had the Conference League. They could get players game time in that competition. Without that game every Thursday now, he hasn't got that luxury and a lot of players have had to leave on loan. He just couldn't keep them all happy.

If they get Champions League football next season, again, I don't see how he can keep everyone happy.

I feel for the manager. He has got so many layers that he just can't keep happy. There are still a lot of tears to come at Chelsea.

