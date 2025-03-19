Chelsea transfers: Sporting confirm Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo agreements for Premier League switch

Sporting have confirmed an agreement with Chelsea for the transfers of Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo.

Chelsea could pay up to £41.9m for Quenda, who turns 18 in April, after moving swiftly to secure the future of the winger, who was attracting interest from Manchester United.

Quenda broke into the Sporting first team under United boss Ruben Amorim this season and will stay with the Portuguese club until 2026.

Midfielder Essugo, currently on loan with Las Palmas in LaLiga, is set to cost £18.5m. He will join Chelsea this summer.

