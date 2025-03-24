 Skip to content
Jadon Sancho: Chelsea set to sign Man Utd winger permanently despite £5m get-out clause from loan

Jadon Sancho joined Chelsea on loan from Manchester United in the summer in a deal which included an obligation to buy the winger if certain thresholds were met, but it has emerged that the Blues could send him back to Old Trafford if they pay a £5m penalty

By Kaveh Solhekol and Melissa Reddy

Monday 24 March 2025 09:18, UK

Image: Jadon Sancho has recorded one shot on target since Boxing Day

Chelsea are still expected to sign Jadon Sancho permanently in the summer despite the emergence of a get-out clause existing in the deal to sign him from Manchester United.

United would be due a £5m penalty payment from Chelsea, should the London club wish to get out of the £25m obligation included in his ongoing season-long loan deal.

Chelsea are expected to be in the market for a new winger in the summer but that intention is due to the uncertainty around Mykhailo Mudryk's future.

The Ukrainian was provisionally suspended by the FA in December after testing positive for banned substance.

Sancho enjoyed a bright start to his Chelsea loan with three assists in his first three appearances in the Premier League.

Image: Sancho's form has tailed off in the second half of his loan with Chelsea

But his form has dipped of late and the 24-year-old is without a goal involvement since January 4 and has just one shot on target since Boxing Day.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was full of praise for Sancho in January, saying: "For me he's doing very well.

"I am quite surprised with Jadon, because I knew Jadon already [from seeing him at his previous clubs] and I know what I expected from him, but in terms of being consistent, he's doing very well."

Sancho, who was signed by United from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for £73m, left Old Trafford after falling out with former manager Erik ten Hag.

