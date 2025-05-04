Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, NOW, team news, score prediction and Champions League qualification state of play

Chelsea host Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday May 4, live on Sky Sports' Super Sunday, as the race for Champions League qualification continues.

Chelsea currently occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot of fifth in the Premier League table. The Blues have 60 points and are ahead of sixth-placed Nottingham Forest on goal difference.

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions after their 5-1 win over Tottenham last week and will receive a guard of honour from Chelsea ahead of the game.

Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 at Anfield in the previous meeting between the two sides this season on October 20.

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Liverpool in the Premier League takes place on Sunday May 4 at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is 4.30pm UK time.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

Got Sky?

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Not got Sky?

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 4pm Tap on the Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Main Event channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

What is NOW TV?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free memberships options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose between a Month or Day Membership. See the latest NOW TV membership prices.

More information about NOW can be found here.

Chelsea vs Liverpool team news

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and forward Christopher Nkunku both require fitness tests ahead of Sunday's game.

Marc Guiu and Aaron Anselmino are out.

Arne Slot has confirmed he plans to rotate his Liverpool squad after they wrapped up the Premier League title last weekend. Those hoping for a chance include Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo, all bit-part players this season.

Right-back Conor Bradley is available after overcoming a minor issue.

Chelsea vs Liverpool odds and score prediction

This time of year always brings about big decisions for punters - which teams are overpriced based on a perceived lack of motivation? If Liverpool were going for the title there would be no way you'd be getting 21/10 with Sky Bet on an away win. But the 'week on the beers' theory is certainly affecting their price - wrongly in my opinion, so Liverpool have to be the bet.

Also, Mohamed Salah is a man completely motivated by numbers and breaking records.

He is just two goals away from breaking the record for goal involvements for the season currently held jointly held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer (47). The Egyptian looks a fine bet to add to his tally of 28 goals and 18 assists by grabbing another goal involvement in a win for Arne Slot's machine team. Salah to score or assist and Liverpool to win can be combined through the BuildABet function to generate an 11/4 shot with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

The race for Champions League qualification is more competitive than ever with five Premier League teams guaranteed qualification, but who will make the cut?

The race for the top five is tight, with only four points separating Manchester City in third and Aston Villa in seventh following their respective wins on Friday and Saturday.

Premier League winners Liverpool have already guaranteed Champions League football, while Opta put Arsenal's prospects at 99.9 per cent.

Man City - who have a favourable run-in - now have a 98 per cent chance of making those Champions League spots.

Newcastle's chances remain at 82 per cent of making the top five ahead of their trip to Brighton on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Chelsea occupy the fifth and final Champions League qualification spot, but their 49 per cent chance is lower than sixth-placed Nottingham Forest's 53 per cent, which dropped from 75 per cent after Thursday's 2-0 home loss to Brentford.

Aston Villa's prospects, though, are growing in the eyes of the supercomputer. They are given a 20 per cent chance of making the top five, having previously sat at 12 per cent.

The run-in sees two games between Champions League hopefuls clash as Chelsea go to Newcastle on May 11, while Forest host Chelsea on the final day of the season.