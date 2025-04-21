Champions League qualification: Who is most likely to win race and how many spots will Premier League teams have?

The race for Champions League qualification is more competitive than ever with five Premier League teams guaranteed qualification, but which clubs are in the mix?

The race for the top five is tight as only four points separate Manchester City in third and Aston Villa in seventh following City's dramatic 2-1 win over Villa on Tuesday night.

Following the result, Villa are the outsiders to earn a top-five place according to Opta's supercomputer. It gives Unai Emery's side a 17.3 per cent chance of Champions League qualification, while Chelsea's sits at 29.7 per cent, Newcastle at 77.6 per cent, Nottingham Forest at 80.1 per cent and City at 95.1 per cent.

City and Villa have played a game more than their rivals, with Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Chelsea having five games left to play.

Liverpool have already wrapped up Champions League football for next season mathematically, and Arsenal look all but certain to join them with a nine-point buffer over sixth spot.

It leaves City, Forest, Newcastle, Chelsea and Villa all battling for the other three Champions League spots.

The run-in sees two games between Champions League hopefuls clash as Chelsea go to Newcastle on May 11, while Forest host Chelsea on the final day of the season.

Sunday: Nottingham Forest vs Man City (FA Cup), kick-off 4.30pm

May 2: Man City vs Wolves, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 10: Southampton vs Man City, kick-off 4pm

May 18: Man City vs Bournemouth, kick-off 7pm

May 25: Fulham vs Man City, kick-off 4pm

May 1: Nottingham Forest vs Brentford, kick-off 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 5: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 11: Nottingham Forest vs Leicester, kick-off 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports

May 18: West Ham vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 2.15pm

May 25: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, kick-off 4pm

Saturday: Newcastle vs Ipswich, kick-off 3pm

May 4: Brighton vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 11: Newcastle vs Chelsea, kick-off 12pm

May 18: Arsenal vs Newcastle, kick-off 4.30pm

May 25: Newcastle vs Everton, kick-off 4pm

Saturday: Chelsea vs Everton, kick-off 12.30pm

May 4: Chelsea vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 11: Newcastle vs Chelsea, kick-off 12pm

May 16: Chelsea vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm

May 25: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, kick-off 4pm

Saturday: Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa (FA Cup), kick-off 5.15pm

May 3: Aston Villa vs Fulham, kick-off 12.30pm

May 10: Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 18: Aston Villa vs Spurs, kick-off 2.15pm

May 25: Man United vs Aston Villa, kick-off 4pm