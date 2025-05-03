Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku has decided to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku has decided to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Manchester United's Casemiro could be in for a massive pay rise if Ruben Amorim's squad clinches the Europa League title.

Aston Villa scouts were in attendance at the Dragao on Friday as Samu Aghehowa scored twice for Porto against Moreirense.

Manchester City are leading the race for Franco Mastantuono, according to Gazzetta but have competition from Paris Saint-Germain.

Franco Mastantuono, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Real Madrid, scored a stunning free-kick to help River Plate edge Boca Juniors in the Argentine 'Superclasico'

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Sheffield United are turning to an Anglo-American AI talent spotting company to find new players - and that will mean the axe for top scouts.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Steven Gerrard has added further fuel to speculation that he could be set to return to Rangers after professing his love for the club while enjoying a night out.

Image: Steven Gerrard has dropped a hint regarding a possible return to Rangers

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United target Jonathan Tah was offered to Real Madrid months ago - but Los Blancos turned him down.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Surrey are set to confirm that they are developing an additional ground to their main home, the Oval, at a site in New Malden, while Middlesex are exploring developing a base away from Lord's at Uxbridge as the counties who play at venues that host Hundred franchises scramble for new facilities.

DAILY RECORD

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has closed the door on Gustav Isaksen leaving the club as Celtic search for a replacement for Jota.