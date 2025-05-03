Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku has decided to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window - Paper Talk
Plus: Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is set for a pay rise if Ruben Amorim's side lift the Europa League, Man City and Paris Saint-Germain are set to battle it out for the signing of River Plate talent Franco Mastantuono and Steven Gerrard drops a hint about a Rangers return
Saturday 3 May 2025 21:50, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
SUNDAY MIRROR
Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku has decided to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.
Manchester United's Casemiro could be in for a massive pay rise if Ruben Amorim's squad clinches the Europa League title.
Aston Villa scouts were in attendance at the Dragao on Friday as Samu Aghehowa scored twice for Porto against Moreirense.
Manchester City are leading the race for Franco Mastantuono, according to Gazzetta but have competition from Paris Saint-Germain.
THE SUN ON SUNDAY
Sheffield United are turning to an Anglo-American AI talent spotting company to find new players - and that will mean the axe for top scouts.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
Steven Gerrard has added further fuel to speculation that he could be set to return to Rangers after professing his love for the club while enjoying a night out.
THE ATHLETIC
Manchester United target Jonathan Tah was offered to Real Madrid months ago - but Los Blancos turned him down.
THE SUNDAY TIMES
Surrey are set to confirm that they are developing an additional ground to their main home, the Oval, at a site in New Malden, while Middlesex are exploring developing a base away from Lord's at Uxbridge as the counties who play at venues that host Hundred franchises scramble for new facilities.
DAILY RECORD
Lazio president Claudio Lotito has closed the door on Gustav Isaksen leaving the club as Celtic search for a replacement for Jota.