Joao Pedro transfer news: Chelsea agree deal to sign Brighton striker with Brazilian set to join Club World Cup squad
Chelsea agree deal worth up to £60m to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton; forward set to sign seven-year deal with Blues; Brazilian will fly to USA to have medical and join Chelsea at the Club World Cup; Pedro could make Chelsea debut in quarter-final against Palmeiras on Saturday
Sunday 29 June 2025 21:08, UK
Chelsea have agreed a deal worth up to £60m for Brighton forward Joao Pedro.
The 23-year-old has agreed terms with Chelsea on a seven-year deal and will fly from Brazil to the USA to have a medical and join Enzo Maresca's side at the Club World Cup.
Pedro will be able to play for Chelsea at the tournament, as clubs are allowed to register players between June 27 and July 3.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Chelsea news & transfers🔵
- Chelsea fixtures & scores | Club World Cup 2025 schedule
- Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
It means the Brazil international could make his Chelsea debut in the Club World Cup quarter-finals with Pedro potentially available to face Palmeiras on Friday in Philadelphia, with kick-off at 2am UK time in the early hours of Saturday.
The move for Pedro comes with Chelsea having good relations with Brighton, who have a sell-on clause in the deal.
The Blues view Pedro as a versatile forward who can play as a No. 9 and across the front line.
Newcastle had also been interested in Pedro and had a bid of around £50m rejected last week. It is understood Pedro only wanted to play for Chelsea.
Watford, who sold Pedro to Brighton for £35m in 2023, will be due 20 per cent of the profit from this deal.
Chelsea are also on the verge of signing Jamie Gittens from Dortmund. Gittens will sign a seven-year contract at Chelsea after completing his medical. The fee to sign the 20-year-old is set to be €65m (£55.5m).
Gittens will not be allowed to play for Chelsea at the Club World Cup after already appearing in Borussia Dortmund's first group game against Fluminense.
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.