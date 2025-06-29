Joao Pedro transfer news: Chelsea agree deal to sign Brighton striker with Brazilian set to join Club World Cup squad

Chelsea have agreed a deal worth up to £60m for Brighton forward Joao Pedro.

The 23-year-old has agreed terms with Chelsea on a seven-year deal and will fly from Brazil to the USA to have a medical and join Enzo Maresca's side at the Club World Cup.

Pedro will be able to play for Chelsea at the tournament, as clubs are allowed to register players between June 27 and July 3.

It means the Brazil international could make his Chelsea debut in the Club World Cup quarter-finals with Pedro potentially available to face Palmeiras on Friday in Philadelphia, with kick-off at 2am UK time in the early hours of Saturday.

The move for Pedro comes with Chelsea having good relations with Brighton, who have a sell-on clause in the deal.

The Blues view Pedro as a versatile forward who can play as a No. 9 and across the front line.

Newcastle had also been interested in Pedro and had a bid of around £50m rejected last week. It is understood Pedro only wanted to play for Chelsea.

Image: Joao Pedro is set to leave Brighton for Chelsea this summer

Watford, who sold Pedro to Brighton for £35m in 2023, will be due 20 per cent of the profit from this deal.

Chelsea are also on the verge of signing Jamie Gittens from Dortmund. Gittens will sign a seven-year contract at Chelsea after completing his medical. The fee to sign the 20-year-old is set to be €65m (£55.5m).

Gittens will not be allowed to play for Chelsea at the Club World Cup after already appearing in Borussia Dortmund's first group game against Fluminense.

