Chelsea transfer news: Blues in talks to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato and RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons
Chelsea are looking to add two Dutch players to their squad in Ajax's Jorrel Hato and RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons; but the Blues need to sell players in order to fund the moves, with Christopher Nkunku leading a long list of names of fringe players; Fulham are keen on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Wednesday 23 July 2025 13:31, UK
Chelsea are in talks to sign Jorrel Hato from Ajax and have also held discussions over the signing of RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons.
Ajax defender Hato - who spent a lot of last season playing as a left-back - is one of a number of centre-backs Chelsea have been looking at.
Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Simons - another player Chelsea have held talks over - is set to leave RB Leipzig this summer as he has two years left on his contract.
Chelsea have other targets as well and any more incomings are dependent on players also leaving.
Simons is in demand and may wait until later in the window before moving.
Who could Chelsea sell to raise funds?
Once again, Chelsea have another summer where they are looking to move on players in a bloated squad.
One of the attacking players who could make way for Simons' arrival is Christopher Nkunku - despite the Frenchman playing a significant role in Chelsea's successful Club World Cup campaign.
Many of the players Chelsea are looking to move on were on loan last season. One of them is Raheem Sterling, who returned from an unsuccessful spell at Arsenal last term.
Other players out on loan last term include Joao Felix, Ben Chilwell, Renato Veiga and Axel Disasi.
Another player who Chelsea could move on is Carney Chukwuemeka, with RB Leipzig pursuing a move for the Chelsea midfielder.
Chukwuemeka spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund. But it is Leipzig that are now pushing to sign the 21-year-old, who has three years left on his deal.
Fulham interested in Dewsbury-Hall
Another player Chelsea could move on is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with Fulham keen on the midfielder.
It is understood that Fulham have explored the conditions of both a loan and permanent move. A formal approach to Chelsea will follow if they believe there is a deal to be done.
Dewsbury-Hall featured in six of Chelsea's eight Club World Cup matches - starting once. He has a contract until 2029 with the club holding the option to extend for a further year.
