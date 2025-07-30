Jorrel Hato transfer news: Chelsea agree deal to sign 19-year-old Ajax centre-back

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Ajax centre-back Jorrel Hato.

Sky Sports News understands Chelsea will pay an initial fee of £35.5m, plus add-ons, for the 19-year-old.

Ajax had originally valued the player at around £52m.

Hato is due to arrive in London in the coming days to undergo a medical and finalise the paperwork on a long-term contract.

He was not included in Ajax's squad for the Como Cup final on Sunday as he did not want to risk injury ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge.

The defender fits into Chelsea's strategy of signing young developing players on low base wages on heavily incentivised contracts.

The club have been keen to sign Hato as he can also provide cover to Marc Cucurella at left-back, who played nearly 70 games last season for Chelsea and Spain.

Hato would mark the seventh new signing in the summer transfer window for Enzo Maresca, following the arrivals of Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Estevao Willian, Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr.

Can Hato succeed in the Premier League?

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

Despite only being 19 years of age, the jump into the Premier League will not faze Jorrel Hato.

Still a teenager, he has played over 100 times for Ajax, captained the club at just 17 and played six times for the Netherlands.

Whenever he is tasked with stepping up, he not only delivers, he excels.

Hato is capable of playing at both centre back or left back, adding valuable competition and depth to Chelsea's backline, who are facing a quick turnaround before the 2025/26 season begins following their Club World Cup triumph.

However, this isn't a signing just to make up the numbers. Chelsea fans should be excited by the player they are securing. His rise has already been astronomical - but he is just getting started.

Sunderland in talks to sign Chelsea's Guiu

Image: Chelsea's Marc Guiu is a target for Sunderland

Latest from Sky Sports' Keith Downie and Kaveh Solhekol:

Sunderland are in talks with Chelsea to sign Marc Guiu.

The 19-year-old is available on loan and Sunderland have made an approach to the Blues.

The forward only made three Premier League appearances last season, totalling 71 minutes.

