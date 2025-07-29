Joao Felix transfer news: Chelsea forward joins Al Nassr in £43.7m deal

Chelsea forward Joao Felix has signed for Al Nassr in a deal that could reach £43.7m (€50m).

The figure is made up of an initial £26.2m (€30m) fee and £17.5m (€20m) in potential add-ons.

Felix's former club Benfica were previously in talks to re-sign the 25-year-old. However, Al Nassr have now completed their move for Felix as they go all out to try and win the Saudi Pro League, having extended Cristiano Ronaldo's contract and also appointed experienced Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus as their new head coach.

Selling Felix, meanwhile, will allow Chelsea to accelerate their move for RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons, as further new signings this summer are dependent on exits.

Felix re-joined Chelsea permanently last summer from Atletico Madrid for a fee of £46.3m after a previous half-season loan spell at Stamford Bridge in 2023.

The Portugal international made 20 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season, netting seven goals.

Despite failing to establish himself in either of those two stints, Chelsea have still recouped almost all of what they spent to sign Felix permanently.

Image: Joao Felix scored three goals across 19 appearances while on loan with Milan in February

They also banked a £5m fee following Felix's loan move to AC Milan, where he scored three goals across 19 appearances, in February.

In total so far this summer, Chelsea have raised £135.7m from sales, while their net spend for the window is £82.3m.

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Ajax over a deal for centre-back Jorrel Hato and have also held discussions over the signing Simons.

It's understood Chelsea are ready to pay £44m (€50m) for Hato, but Ajax are holding out for around £52m (€60m).

Hato, who is contracted until 2028, has told Ajax he wants to leave.

The 19-year-old central defender, who can also play as a left-back, has been watched closely by Chelsea, whose interest is long-standing and he is a player they are understood to admire having quickly developed into one of the best young defenders in the world.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Best of Arsenal and Chelsea target Xavi Simons' 2024/2025 season in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Simons - another player Chelsea have held talks over - is set to leave RB Leipzig this summer as he has two years left on his contract.

Chelsea have other targets, too, while Simons is in demand and may wait until later in the window before moving.

Who else might Chelsea sell?

Once again, Chelsea have another summer where they are looking to move on players from a bloated squad.

One of the other attacking players who could make way for Simons's arrival is Christopher Nkunku - despite the Frenchman playing a significant role in Chelsea's successful Club World Cup campaign.

Image: Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku is congratulated after scoring his teams second goal during the Club World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Benfica and Chelsea in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Many of the players Chelsea are looking to move on were on loan last season, like Felix. One other player is Raheem Sterling, who returned from an unsuccessful spell at Arsenal last term.

Other players out on loan last term included Ben Chilwell, Renato Veiga and Axel Disasi.

Leipzig are also interested in Carney Chukwuemeka, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund. But it is Leipzig that are now pushing to sign the 21-year-old, who has three years left on his deal.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is another player attracting interest, with Fulham keen on the former Leicester City midfielder.

