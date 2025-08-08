Chelsea: Joao Pedro holds advantage over Liam Delap as Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens shine against Bayer Leverkusen

Chelsea secured a 2-0 win against Erik ten Hag's Bayer Leverkusen in their first pre-season friendly. Here, we examine some of the big talking points from their performance...

Joao Pedro wins first round in striker fight with Delap

Liam Delap's bid to become Chelsea's first-choice striker had started well before their friendly against Bayer Leverkusen had even begun, but it ended with him on the back foot.

Sky Sports News reported ahead of kick-off that Nicolas Jackson's absence from the matchday squad was due to the striker telling the club he wanted to explore his transfer options this summer.

Image: Chelsea striker Liam Delap only had 13 touches against Bayer Leverkusen

Delap would have already been buoyed by being handed his first start at Stamford Bridge yet after 15 minutes, he had just one touch.

With his second, he sent a shot straight at goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who then made his best save, spreading himself to deny Delap's poked effort at goal.

Delap's movement in behind, to latch onto Tyrique George's curling cross, was faultless, but he had to score. Two shots, both on target, both big chances missed.

Joao Pedro then showed him how to do it. He composed himself in the area before clinically sending an effort into the bottom left corner to give himself the advantage. The battle recommences on Sunday.

David Richardson

Image: Joao Pedro scored for Chelsea against Bayer Leverkusen on his first appearance at Stamford Bridge

Dynamite debut from Estevao

Debuts do not get much better than Estevao Willian's at Stamford Bridge.

Anticipation and excitement for the 18-year-old talent from Palmeiras was already high heading into this fixture but he exceeded all expectations in his first appearance in a Chelsea shirt.

From minute one, Estevao dazzled with his ability on the ball and confidence when driving at defenders.

A natural chemistry with star-man Cole Palmer was clear to see from kick-off and it eventually paid dividends when the Brazil international swept home the opener after Palmer's shot bounced back into the penalty area off the bar.

Image: Cole Palmer linked up nicely with Chelsea youngster Estevao

Carving a way into this Chelsea starting line-up is not an easy task but this performance will have put the young winger firmly in contention for a starting role against Crystal Palace in the Blues' Premier League opener next Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Patrick Rowe

Gittens adds to Maresca's selection headache

Another debutant for Chelsea and another strong performance to endear himself to the home crowd at Stamford Bridge.

Jamie Gittens, a £51.5m signing from Borussia Dortmund this summer, replaced George on the left wing in the 64th minute and wasted no time in displaying his full array of talents.

The 21-year-old showed clear intent with the ball, regularly drifted into dangerous areas and looked to facilitate his team-mates.

"It makes me want to push harder in training," Gittens told Channel 5 after the game when asked about the competition for places at the club.

"Everyone is so competitive, and I need that to push myself to the max."

With links to Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho intensifying behind the scenes, securing a regular role in this line-up could get even harder.

However, if Gittens plays like he did during his brief cameo against Leverkusen, it will be difficult for Maresca to look past the winger.

Patrick Rowe

Tosin has the edge to replace Colwill

Levi Colwill's ACL injury came as a significant blow to Chelsea this week on their return to training. It's given Maresca a problem to solve.

Colwill enjoyed a fine season at left centre-back last campaign, bringing composure to the backline and defining Chelsea's possession-based style. He had built a promising partnership with Trevoh Chalobah, who forced his way into the side after returning from a loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Chalobah is expected to start, but who will partner him? Josh Acheampong was given the starting audition against Leverkusen. The 19-year-old academy graduate played at right centre-back, with Chalobah moved to the other side.

Acheampong completed all 76 of his attempted passes, although only one of those was a long pass. Tosin replaced Chalobah at half-time and also didn't misplace a pass, hitting four long balls.

Tosin's telling contribution came when he deflected Leverkusen's best chance behind after Acheampong had fallen over the ball deep in his half.

Tosin, 27, has significantly more experience than Acheampong, with loan spells at West Brom and Blackburn in the Championship before playing 119 times for Fulham and making 44 appearances for Chelsea last season. It's his spot to lose.

David Richardson

