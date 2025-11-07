Enzo Maresca: Chelsea boss responds to Wayne Rooney's rotation criticism

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has responded to Wayne Rooney's criticism of his rotation policy.

The ex-Manchester United captain said earlier this week that Chelsea's senior players should "question" Maresca's team selections after the Italian made seven changes for Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw at Qarabag.

Rooney also believes Maresca's players will be unhappy at the "chopping and changing", but for the second time this week, the ex-England captain's claims have been challenged publicly.

Following Liverpool's midweek Champions League win over Real Madrid, Reds captain Virgil van Dijk awkwardly hit back at Rooney face-to-face about the pundit's criticism of his leadership.

And now Maresca has hit back at Rooney over his rotation strategy ahead of Chelsea's Premier League home game against Wolves on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Maresca said: "I already said many times that we are in an era where anyone can say what they want. I completely respect [it].

Image: Wayne Rooney (right) says Chelsea's senior players should "question" Enzo Maresca's rotation policy

"I also said after the Qarabag game that since I joined the club, it is also my view to rotate players. No one complains when you don't win games; no one disagrees.

"When the rotation is Andrey Santos, Brazil international, Jorrel Hato, Netherlands international, Estevao, Brazil international - it's not about rotation. They are good, they are talented, they are young and when they are young, you have to give them the chances to make some mistakes to be better. The same happened in the past with Josh Acheampong.

"But I understand that when you don't win games, the problem is the rotation, or different things."

Maresca has made a total of 85 changes to his starting XI across all competitions this season - by far the most of any Premier League side.

The ex-Leicester boss, who said he "loved" rotation as a player, defended making multiple changes to his line-ups this season.

The 45-year-old said: "I think in this moment, football is a bit different compared to years ago in terms of physicality and intensity.

"For me personally, it's impossible to play with the same players 65 games a season, Champions League, Premier League.

"Football was different years ago. I played for 20 years - it was not as physical and now it's changed. You need to rotate.

"This is my personal view, and I think you need to do that if you want to see a season like a marathon. Then, when you are in February and March, when it's the last sprint, you probably have to think in a different way, but at the moment, you have to think like a long race."

Analysis: Maresca's rotation policy backed by club

Sky Sports News' Gail Davis reporting from Maresca's pre-match press conference:

"Enzo Maresca joked as he left the news conference that he was off to do another interview, probably on rotation. When you make 85 changes in all competitions, then you have to expect it, especially if you have drawn at Qarabag, who earned their first point and scored their first goal against an English side in the Champions League.

"Maresca's policy to make changes is being backed by the club but given Chelsea's inconsistencies particularly at the back - Maresca himself called the goals they conceded in the League Cup against Wolves 'silly goals' - it is easy to see why pundits like Wayne Rooney have weighed in this week saying players won't be happy with all the 'chopping and changing'.

"The Chelsea head coach was quick to point out his side have more clean sheets at this stage of the season than last, players need to make mistakes and learn, and he maintains he loved it as a player, although the laugh after gave a hint that he didn't really believe what he had just said.

"Talking of rotation, will Estevao get his first Premier League start since the end of September? Well, it seems he is still very much adapting to life in England, particularly the weather, with Maresca having to break the bad news to his Brazilian winger when he told him, "He was complaining about it being cold last week, and it was October. Wait until December and January! I say 'It's still hot!'"