Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk challenges Wayne Rooney over criticism of his leadership in awkward interview

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk challenged Wayne Rooney about the pundit's criticism of his leadership during the team's losing run in an awkward post-match interview following their win over Real Madrid.

Alexis Mac Allister's second-half header sealed a morale-boosting 1-0 Champions League win at Anfield and made it back-to-back victories and clean sheets after Liverpool ended a four-game losing run in the Premier League by beating Aston Villa on Saturday.

When Liverpool were at their lowest, after that crushing loss at Brentford, Rooney had said Van Dijk's body language was a "concern" and questioned if the captain's leadership had suffered after signing a new deal at the end of last season.

Van Dijk said after the win over Villa that the former England striker's criticism was "lazy" before Rooney doubled down on his comments, only for the pair to be brought face-to-face live on TV days later.

Image: Virgil van Dijk said some criticism of Liverpool had been 'over the top'

Van Dijk, standing directly next to Rooney, told Prime in his post-match interview at Anfield that sometimes the outside noise was "over the top" without directly referencing the Manchester United legend's comments.

He then added: "It would be good if ex-players that played at the highest level, that dealt with difficult moments as well, would put things in perspective."

Rooney, who appeared taken aback by the defender's comments, responded by saying: "I think what I've said is fair."

He added: "The response [to their struggles] has been great from Virgil and the team."

Van Dijk, however, disagreed and replied: "I think if you would watch games, then I would definitely take the responsibility.

"I think the comment that I signed my new deal, and then it's like, that's it and I let [things] slide, I think that was a bit...but that's my personal opinion."

Van Dijk and Rooney's exchange in full

Van Dijk was asked about the importance of a player's only meeting after Liverpool's loss to Manchester United in the Premier League as he reflected on the win over Real Madrid and this led to questions on criticism of the team.

Van Dijk said: "It's easy to say now because we won twice that [the meeting] helped. In a world of chaos, you have to try and stay calm.

"At the time of that meeting we were in October, so much football still to be played, so many twists and turns that can happen. At times the noise was a lot."

Asked if his comments were about anyone in particular on the panel, Van Dijk added: "No. It's very important to put things into perspective, get your head down and work."

Asked if the outside noise affects him, Van Dijk added: "For me personally it doesn't affect me but as a captain I am dealing with players that might be affected by it.

"Of course [some of the criticism has been fair], if you lose four or five games in a row as a Liverpool player, that is fair. It is normal in that sense.

"It's over the top at times as well, but that is because we live in a world where there are so many platforms, so many people can say stuff and will be picked up and made bigger than what it is.

"I think it would be good for ex-players that played at the highest level that dealt with difficult moments to put things in perspective."

Rooney replied, saying: "I'm not saying anything more because I think I've spurred them on! We've put them on a winning streak! I think what I've said was fair.

"When you win the Premier League and then you go on a run where you lose three, four games in a row, which you don't expect from Liverpool over the last few years.

"And then Virgil, you as the captain, that's your opportunity to go and lead the players in. That happens in football and I think the response has been great from Virgil, from the team."

Van Dijk: "I think if you would watch games, then I would definitely take the responsibility. I think the comment that I signed my new deal, and then it's like that's it, and I let it slide. I think that was a bit...but that's my personal opinion."

Asked if he uses things like that to motivate him, Van Dijk said: "No. I want to perform for the team, for the club, for each and every one that will support us through thick and thin.

"When we go through a tough time as a team, when we're losing games, obviously I'm fortunate that didn't happen too many times, it hurts me so much. And I want to turn this around because I also see the hard work we put in each and every day. I see the quality that we have."