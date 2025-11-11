Moises Caicedo: Midfielder set for new Chelsea contract terms to reflect 'world-class' status

Moises Caicedo is set to be rewarded for his exceptional performances for Chelsea, as the terms of his contract may be adjusted to reflect his status as a world-class midfielder.

Chelsea have him under contract until 2033 but he may be afforded a pay rise based on his performances in the last 12 months. Any change in terms will be done in private.

Chelsea have a heavily incentivised pay structure, meaning the players are on relatively low wages compared to other top clubs but if they play well, they are rewarded.

Caicedo became the most expensive player in Premier League history when he moved for £115m to Chelsea in the summer of 2023 - a record that has since twice been broken. It took the Ecuadorian time to justify that price tag but his performances over the past 12 months have been exceptional as Chelsea landed major honours in the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup.

After his performance in the recent 1-0 win at Tottenham, boss Enzo Maresca said: "For me, him and Rodri, in this moment, they are the two best defensive midfielders in the world."

Also after that Spurs win, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp compared Caicedo to Claude Makelele and N'Golo Kante, both title winners with the Blues.

"He's world-class," Redknapp said. "I would go as far as to say right now, the best of his type in world football. Just absolutely phenomenal, the way he covers ground, his desire, his quality on the ball, putting out fires for his team, chasing lost causes, strength on the ball, always making the right pass."

Quiet January expected at Chelsea

No major arrivals are expected at Chelsea in January, so Chelsea will not be signing a goalkeeper, centre back or defensive midfielder despite some fans calling for cover for Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo, who are both out injured.

Focus at Chelsea is preparing major signings for transfer windows of summer 2026 and summer 2027.

Axel Disasi is set to return to training with the Chelsea first team - although he is still likely to leave in January.

Disasi had been frozen out and was training with Raheem Sterling until he captained the Under-21s on Saturday. That is likely to lead to Disasi being reintegrated into the first-team squad. He moved to Chelsea for £38m in 2023.

Meanwhile, Tyrique George another player who could leave in January. A move to Fulham collapsed on deadline day and although Chelsea have been pleased with him this season he wants to play regularly and is in demand.

A player for next summer is Emanuel Emegha.

Strasbourg's forward has signed a pre-agreement to join Chelsea in the summer of 2026.

The 22-year-old Strasbourg striker chose Chelsea ahead of other major European and Premier League clubs. He wanted to stay at Strasbourg for a third year and play in Europe and continue his development before joining Chelsea.

Chelsea expect him to be ready to play in the Premier League next season. He has scored 26 goals in 57 league appearances during his time at Strasbourg.