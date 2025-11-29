Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV, team news and score prediction

Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in a huge Premier League clash between the top two on Sunday November 30, live on Sky Sports.

Chelsea moved up to second in the Premier League table last weekend by beating Burnley 2-0 before Man City lost to Newcastle.

Enzo Maresca's side are six points behind league leaders Arsenal, and the Blues also enter this fixture buoyed by an impressive 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are unbeaten in the league since August's defeat to Liverpool and thrashed north London rivals Tottenham 4-1 last Sunday before beating Bayern Munich 3-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Last season's meeting between the two sides at Stamford Bridge ended in a 1-1 draw, while Arsenal won 1-0 in the Emirates fixture.

When is Chelsea vs Arsenal?

Chelsea vs Arsenal in the Premier League takes place on Sunday November 30 at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is 4.30pm UK and Ireland time.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal

Chelsea vs Arsenal odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

This game stinks of caution.

Those anticipating that one of these teams are going to play "statement-making football" could end up disappointed as these games can turn into an exercise in risk management, especially when you consider the hectic schedule both teams are facing at the moment.

Enzo Maresca and Mikel Arteta are cut from the same cloth when it comes to control and not taking unnecessary risks, especially Arteta in these types of games away from home. Last season, Arsenal won just once away in their eight games with top-nine opposition, drawing five of those matches. They've been beaten at Anfield this season and came through in gritty fashion at Newcastle in a very nip-and-tuck encounter.

Arteta plays these games like a draw is just fine in the grand scheme of things - and he's not wrong.

Both teams know that a point keeps the narrative intact. Nothing is lost, everything remains possible. The stalemate, the bet no one wants to back, is the shrewdest way to approach the outright market with 21/10 on offer with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Chelsea vs Arsenal team news

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed there is a "potential chance" Leandro Trossard could be fit to face Chelsea.

The attacker went off injured in Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League home win over Bayern Munich.

But the Belgium international could shake off the knock to be involved in the top-two Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca has confirmed Cole Palmer is fit and available to start for Chelsea.

The forward has been missing since September with a reoccurring groin problem, and was then further sidelined with a broken toe following an accident at home.

Palmer has not completed 90 minutes since September 17, where he scored in a 3-1 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.