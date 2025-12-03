Watch Leeds United vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV, team news and score prediction

Leeds United host Chelsea at Elland Road in a Premier League clash on Wednesday December 3, live on Sky Sports.

Leeds are 18th and in the relegation zone of the Premier League table after a run of four consecutive defeats. Phil Foden's stoppage-time goal consigned them to a 3-2 loss at Man City on Saturday for their most recent defeat.

Chelsea meanwhile are third following Sunday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal, six points behind the league leaders and a point behind City in second.

When is Leeds vs Chelsea?

Leeds United vs Chelsea in the Premier League takes place on Wednesday December 3 at Elland Road. Kick-off is 8.15pm UK and Ireland time.

How to watch Leeds vs Chelsea

Leeds vs Chelsea odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

Football seasons aren't defined by the headline fixtures like beating Liverpool at home and grabbing a point with 10 men against Arsenal. Those moments can create momentum and belief but they don't win titles.

What does define a challenger for top honours are the awkward and gritty away days where the favourites must prove their resilience rather than their brilliance. And Chelsea's visit to Elland Road falls into that category. Win here and a title push could be on.

If Chelsea are genuine title contenders, then these are the games they must navigate. It's easy to raise your levels for Liverpool and Arsenal, it's far harder to reproduce that clarity when you're getting hunted by a team whose primary motivation is to make your evening a miserable one. This could be a fiddly fixture for Chelsea. The draw looks the bet at 3/1 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Leeds vs Chelsea team news

Leeds winger Dan James suffered a hamstring injury in the loss to Man City and is expected to be sidelined for at least two months.

Midfielder Anton Stach is fit again and in contention to face Chelsea.

Chelsea will be without Moises Caicedo following the midfielder's red card against Arsenal.

Otherwise the Blues have no new injury worries and Cole Palmer is in contention to make his return to action after being an unused substitute against Arsenal.

Long-term absentees Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo and Romeo Lavia remain absent.