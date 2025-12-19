Enzo Maresca: Chelsea head coach dismisses reports linking him to Man City as '100 per cent speculation'

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca dismissed reports naming him as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City as "100 per cent speculation".

On Thursday, The Athletic reported the Italian is among the candidates being considered to replace Guardiola, should he leave the club in the summer.

Guardiola's current deal with City runs until 2027, but it is reported the club are making contingency plans for when the six-time Premier League champion decides to step away.

Maresca was one of Guardiola's assistant managers during their treble-winning 2022/23 season, before going on to win the Sky Bet Championship with Leicester and two trophies with Chelsea as a head coach himself.

"It doesn't affect me at all because I know it's 100 per cent speculation," Maresca said in his press conference on Friday morning, ahead of Chelsea's trip to Newcastle on Saturday.

"In this moment, there is no time for these kinds of things, first of all because I have a contract here until 2029.

"I said many times, my focus is just about this club and I'm very proud to be here.

"It's speculation. One week ago, in Italy, it was the same with Juventus.

"I don't pay attention because I know it's not true.

"Now it's important to understand the reason why this news was there. But it's not my job - I don't care at all."

He was later asked if he could promise supporters he would to be at Chelsea next season.

"Absolutely, yes," he replied.

"Again, I have a contract until 2029 and this is speculation.

"I don't have anything to add because I don't pay attention, and if we continue to talk about that, that means I'm paying attention to that.

"I'm just focused on the Newcastle game and my job."

Pep: No talks about my Man City future

Guardiola insisted there have been no discussions with the Manchester City hierarchy about his future but stopped short of confirming that he will see out the full 18 months of his contract.

"For the last three or four years in certain periods I've been asked that question," he said when asked whether he is considering leaving at the end of this season.

"Sooner or later, I don't know, at 75 or 76, I will quit Manchester City.

"I understand that question when I have the end of contract but I have 18 months [left].

Image: Pep Guardiola has 18 months left on his contract

"I am so delighted and happy and excited with the development of the team and being there.

"But that question happens every single season at certain points.

"I am OK. The club and myself are incredibly connected in terms of the decisions we have to take.

"I'm here. What is going to happen, who knows?

"Even if I have 10 years' contract, or six months' contract, football changes a lot."

He added: "There are no discussions. End of the subject.

"I said in my second or third season here I would not be here forever. But there are no discussions.

"Of course the club must be prepared for everything, for the players, for the CEOs.

"Except the owners, unless they decide to sell the club, which I don't think is going to happen, the rest, they have to be prepared."

Maresca expecting Delap return after Christmas

Image: Liam Delap suffered a shoulder injury against Bournemouth

Maresca was also asked about the injury status of his squad ahead of the trip to St James' Park.

"We are good. The ones we left out for Cardiff are okay," he said.

"Romeo [Lavia] is still out. Levi [Colwill] is still out."

And he had a positive update on a return date for Liam Delap, who injured his shoulder against Bournemouth on December 6.

"We have Liam Delap and Dario Essugo both probably available for the next game, against Aston Villa [on December 27], which is good news.

"We said, since Liam's injury, we didn't know exactly for how long [he would be out], but he is progressing very good."