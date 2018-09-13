Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain showcases boxing skills as he steps up injury recovery

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has showcased his boxing skills as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury at Liverpool.

The midfielder is expected to miss all of this season after sustaining multiple ligament damage in the Champions League semi-final against Roma in April, but said last week he was "progressing well".

Oxlade-Chamberlain posted a video on his Instagram account of him doing some pad work in the gym as part of his training, and joked about his left hook.

"Don't watch the left hook... it defo needs some juice!! Getting that work in regardless!" he wrote on the post.

