Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain showcases boxing skills as he steps up injury recovery

Last Updated: 13/09/18 2:22pm
0:32
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continues his recovery from injury with some pad work. This video has no audio
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continues his recovery from injury with some pad work. This video has no audio

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has showcased his boxing skills as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury at Liverpool.

The midfielder is expected to miss all of this season after sustaining multiple ligament damage in the Champions League semi-final against Roma in April, but said last week he was "progressing well".

Tottenham vs Liverpool

September 15, 2018, 11:30am

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Oxlade-Chamberlain posted a video on his Instagram account of him doing some pad work in the gym as part of his training, and joked about his left hook.

"Don't watch the left hook... it defo needs some juice!! Getting that work in regardless!" he wrote on the post.

Tap or click on the video above to watch Oxlade-Chamberlain's technique for yourself.

