LISTEN: Premier League Live podcast - Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 at Wembley

Kelly Cates was joined by Jamie Redknapp, Robbie Keane and Graeme Souness to discuss Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Saturday.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino scored either side of half-time to put Liverpool 2-0 ahead at Wembley.

Erik Lamela grabbed a late consolation for Spurs, who could not avoid a second straight Premier League defeat.

Souness said afterwards Spurs are "standing still" in the Premier League while he thinks Liverpool have their best side since they won the title in 1990.

