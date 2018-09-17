Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool could struggle to contain Neymar

2:08 Jurgen Klopp is wary of the threat posed by Neymar Jurgen Klopp is wary of the threat posed by Neymar

Jurgen Klopp has defended Neymar from criticism over his alleged diving and believes the Brazilian poses the greatest threat to Liverpool in the Champions League.

Neymar was rested by PSG boss Thomas Tuchel for the 4-0 win over St Etienne on Saturday but the 26-year-old is expected to return to the starting line-up for the trip to Anfield on Tuesday night.

The French champions boast Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler in their attacking ranks but Klopp believes Neymar is potentially the most dangerous player in the PSG squad.

Liverpool host PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday

"We'll try to avoid passes to him. We'll try to avoid him winning challenges, which is a big job to do to be honest," said Klopp, who has guided Liverpool to five straight wins at the start of the new Premier League season.

"I'm not sure if it's even 100 per cent possible to avoid his quality. I'm pretty sure it's not. He's a fantastic footballer, an outstanding player.

"He was not fit at the World Cup. He already had an injury - everybody could see that.

"He tried to take the responsibility and play for his country without being fit.

"Belgium played an outstanding game against Brazil but if Neymar was fit, Brazil would have won."

Neymar was accused of diving during the World Cup in Russia

Klopp added: "He got rested at the weekend so he'll be 100 per cent fresh for us. He is not injured anymore.

"We will see the full package, the football package, and we have to cope with that."

Neymar received widespread criticism at the World Cup in Russia after being accused of diving but the Brazilian hit back at his critics after the tournament - claiming "they will never understand".

Klopp believes the Brazilian is routinely fouled by opposing players and says he sympathises with the winger.

Klopp says he sympathises with the Brazil international

"I saw a few games at the World Cup and I know a few people were talking about things like that, when it looked like he made a bit more of the situation than it was," said Klopp.

"For me it's a completely normal reaction because they are really going for him. That's the truth. He has to protect himself, I understand that as well.

"If the opponent gets a yellow card he is closer to a red card. I see it from that perspective. I thought it was smart.

"But we won't go for him against us. We want to play football. We want to win the ball. We don't try to act on these type of things."