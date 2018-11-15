Steven Gerrard says he was 'like a sponge' under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Steven Gerrard worked under Jurgen Klopp as a youth coach

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he watched and learned under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp "like a sponge" before taking his first step into management.

Gerrard was Liverpool's longest-ever serving captain and made 710 appearances for his boyhood club, inspiring them to to their famous Champions League final victory over AC Milan in 2005, during an 17-year playing career at Anfield.

The former England midfielder stepped into youth coaching with Liverpool after retiring in November 2016, before departing for Glasgow this summer in his first senior management role, and he told the Guardian of the influence Klopp has had on his managerial career thus far.

"I was like a sponge, watching and learning," Gerrard said. "I watch him on TV and see how he handles situations. I could never be Jurgen with his charisma and energy.

"But if I can take a few things from him it will be such a help. And if I text, call or see him, Jurgen's always got time for me.

"Jurgen's really good at switching off. When the game is on he's very emotional but once it's over he can park the emotion.

"That's why he's so good at handling the pressure. After cup finals and a big setback he'll be the one to start the party."

Rangers return to action after the international break when they host Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on November 24 before a Europa League meeting with Villarreal four days later.

Gerrard's team sit third in the Scottish top-flight after 12 games on 24 points, just two behind leaders Celtic, while second-placed Hearts are also on 26 points having played an extra game.

"Rangers are like Liverpool in many ways," Gerrard added. "The city, the people's love for the club and the pressures are the same.

"I wasn't expecting the Rangers offer. Do I think it came a bit early? Probably. But when it's a club as big as Rangers you only get one opportunity to manage them."