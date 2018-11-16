Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish knighted at Buckingham Palace

2:17 Sir Kenny Dalglish has received a knighthood from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace. Sir Kenny Dalglish has received a knighthood from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

Kenny Dalglish has received a knighthood from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

Dalglish, a Liverpool legend who also managed the club in two separate spells, was honoured on Friday morning for his outstanding career on and off the pitch.

"It's humbling, I'm hugely proud of what's happened," he said. "You never set out in your life to do anything other than what your parents taught you to do and that's to be decent to people and if somebody needed help you helped them.

"The three things they've recognised are things that are really close to our hearts."

Dalglish is knighted by the Prince of Wales

His playing career began at Celtic, where he scored 112 goals in 204 appearances before moving to Anfield and winning a string of trophies - later taking over as player-manager and leading the club to the only league and FA Cup double in their history.

Dalglish was also capped 102 times by Scotland and became their joint-leading scorer along with Denis Law.

As well as his contribution to football, Dalglish was recognised for his work in supporting the families of the Hillsborough disaster and his charity work with his wife Marina, which has raised more than £10m.

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe was also honoured with an OBE at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

This was to recognise services to his foundation, which supports homeless, vulnerable and abused children in his family's home country of St Lucia, surrounding Caribbean Islands and the UK.