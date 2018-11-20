Andy Robertson nearly joined Stoke instead of Liverpool

Andy Robertson says there were discussions regarding a move to Stoke

Andy Robertson has revealed he came close to joining Stoke instead of Liverpool when he made the move from Hull.

The Scotland captain joined Liverpool for £8m in the summer of 2017 following Hull's relegation and, after a slow start, has become one of Jurgen Klopp's most important players.

Robertson, however, has revealed Stoke and their manager at the time, Mark Hughes, were keen to sign the left-back.

"Stoke were quite interested in me," Robertson said in an interview with YouTube channel Open Goal.

"Mark Hughes had liked me and I think there was a wee bit of chat with them.

Robertson revealed then Stoke manager Mark Hughes was a fan of his

"So I was thinking they were a really good option; I think they finished top 10 that season and I was trying to get my head on a move to Stoke.

"I was thinking they were really keen, and at that point, under Mark Hughes, they were playing good football. They had Erik Pieters; I wasn't sure if I was going in as back-up to him as he was flying that season."

Robertson only featured in 10 of Liverpool's first 30 matches in all competitions between August and December that season as he learned Klopp's style of play, and only got his chance due to an Alberto Moreno injury.

Robertson got his chance at Liverpool after an injury to Alberto Moreno

The 24-year-old says that was a difficult time for him: "In training, my confidence took a bit of a hit and he (Klopp) said 'This can't happen because I will need you at some point' and it just so happened that Alberto got injured which was unfortunate because he was flying."

"It was then that I knew I had to take my chance and fortunately I did that."