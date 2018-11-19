Robbie Fowler says Liverpool need a trophy under Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is yet to win a trophy as Liverpool manager

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler says the club cannot settle for a top-four finish and must start picking up silverware under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are currently two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after 12 games, with both sides still unbeaten along with Chelsea.

Meanwhile, having lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid last season, Klopp's side are battling to qualify from Group C this campaign, with two points separating all four sides - Napoli, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade - with two games to go.

Chelsea knocked Liverpool out of the Carabao Cup in September, and as Klopp's hunt for a first trophy goes on, Fowler says silverware is becoming a must for his old side.

Fowler told The Debate: "A gauge is getting as high up in the league as they can. As much as we talk about Liverpool being this unbelievable side who are easy on the eye and great to watch, there comes a time when you need to start winning stuff.

"I think Jurgen Klopp's getting together a great, great squad but I think one of the problems we have is Manchester City are brilliant.

"That's one of the big problems. You can get a wonderful side put together but you've got to try and catch them and then hang onto their coat tails."

When asked if finishing in the top four but winning nothing else is enough, Fowler responded: "For me, no. It really isn't it because I'm not one of these fans that think you should be celebrating finishing fourth. I think a chairman or the owners should be the ones celebrating. For me that's celebrating mediocrity. I've always wanted to win stuff.

"I wanted to be remembered for what trophies I won as opposed to where I finished in the league. I understand why clubs are happy finishing in the top four but I think a club the size of Liverpool's stature should be finishing in the top four all the time anyway.

"As I said before, there comes a time when you need to win a trophy. I don't care if it's a League Cup. People will belittle that but I've won one, it's a brilliant trophy. When you think of football in terms of what you can win there's an FA Cup, a League Cup, the Premier League and the Champions League. There are only four trophies so it's tough."