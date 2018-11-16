Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain targets return before end of season

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is currently recovering from a serious knee injury

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain says he would "love to make an appearance" before the end of the season as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

The midfielder was injured during Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first-leg victory over Roma in April and no timescale for his return has been issued publicly.

Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed he has restarted ball work as part of his rehabilitation, telling Liverpool's website: "The next target for me is to build up more in the gym and get back towards being able to run outside again.

"I've already started passing the ball around inside which feels really good. When you get outside, you feel a lot closer. It will probably get harder again when that happens.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was injured against Roma last season

"I'd love to be able to make an appearance at least before the end of the season - probably more mentally to prove that I can do it. Then have a good pre-season and start fresh next season."

Oxlade-Chamberlain also paid tribute to Jurgen Klopp for his patience and support during his extended period out of the team.

"He's been massive for me. Whenever I see him, he's got a smile on his face and is really positive and keeps me in his thoughts," he said.

"When he talks about the team he'll mention me, which is obviously really nice, especially when the boys are doing so well.

"The important thing is he's giving me time. He said 'we know how long this is going to be, don't worry about it'.