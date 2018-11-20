Daniel Sturridge requests more time to respond to FA misconduct charge

Daniel Sturridge has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association

Daniel Sturridge has requested more time to respond to a misconduct charge relating to alleged betting breaches, Sky Sports News understands.

The Liverpool striker originally had until 6pm on Tuesday to reply.

Sturridge has stressed to his club he "categorically has never gambled on football" and his representatives are seeking more time from the independent judicial panel in order to answer the charge.

The judicial panel will consider whether to grant the request - which is a frequent occurrence in complex cases - and, if it acquiesces, by how long.

Sky Sports News understands part of the investigation into Sturridge's alleged breaches centres on a family member placing a £10,000 bet on him moving to Inter Milan.

The 29-year-old was a target for Inter in January, according to Sky in Italy, but instead moved to West Brom on loan before returning to Anfield in the summer.

Sturridge has been charged specifically in relation to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b), during the period of January 2018.

The first rule states that a player "shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on - (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with, a football match or competition; or (ii) any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world".

The second rule bans players from providing information for use in betting, "which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time".

Sturridge has made 12 appearances for Liverpool this season, scoring four goals.