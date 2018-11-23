Jurgen Klopp responds to Egypt manager claiming Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool

1:02 Jurgen Klopp has responded to Egypt manager Javier Aguirre's comments on Mohamed Salah's future Jurgen Klopp has responded to Egypt manager Javier Aguirre's comments on Mohamed Salah's future

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Egypt manager Javier Aguirre's claim that Mohamed Salah will leave the club if they do not win any trophies in the next two years.

The 26-year-old forward has impressed since arriving at Anfield last summer, scoring 52 goals in 69 appearances, with his performances reportedly drawing interest from the likes of Real Madrid.

Aguirre, who was hired by Egypt after this summer's World Cup, reportedly stoked those rumours further earlier this week when commenting on Salah's future.

"I would say if he (Aguirre) doesn't win in the next two years a title then he has to move to another club or country," said Klopp, after asking who the Egypt manager was.

"I don't know why people say things like that. It's not that important to be honest.

"Obviously I don't agree with that but it's a free world and he can say whatever he wants."

Salah has scored four goals in as many games since Aguirre took over the national team, including a last-minute winner against Tunisia last Friday.

While the former Chelsea winger has not quite maintained the prolific goalscoring form he delivered during his debut season at Anfield, his six Premier League goals this campaign have helped Liverpool to an unbeaten start.

Despite picking up 30 points from 12 games, Liverpool trail champions Manchester City by two points and will be hoping to apply some pressure to Pep Guardiola's side with a positive result when Premier League action resumes on Saturday.

Liverpool travel to Watford, who are seventh in the table after an impressive start to the season.