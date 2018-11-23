Watford vs Liverpool preview: Jordan Henderson set to return

Jordan Henderson is available for Liverpool

Liverpool have Jordan Henderson available when they travel to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The midfielder returned from injury before the international break but then missed England's Nations League win over Croatia on Sunday as a precaution after struggling with a hamstring issue in the build-up.

However, Jurgen Klopp says Henderson "looks like he is ready to play" as Liverpool start a vital week.

They travel to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday before facing Merseyside rivals Everton next Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

They are two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, while Watford are seventh, having drawn with Southampton and lost to Newcastle in their last two outings.

The Hornets were beaten 5-0 in their last meeting with Liverpool, but head coach Javi Gracia said: "We will be loyal to our style and play the way we usually do, but knowing we have to be careful with their players because they are very, very good.

"We know we are playing against this team and you need to play at a high level doing your best.

"It will be very, very demanding and if you make a mistake, they punish you. We will have our possibilities, but we want to enjoy playing the game and we try to get a good result."

Team news

Watford will have midfielder Etienne Capoue available following suspension.

Defender Sebastian Prodl has also been training again following his leg problem so could be involved. Venezuela forward Adalberto Penaranda has received his work permit, but is not expected to be thrown straight into action.

Etienne Capoue is available for Watford

Midfielder Tom Cleverley is stepping up his rehabilitation after a combination of hamstring and Achilles trouble, along with defender Daryl Janmaat (knee).

Henderson is available for Liverpool but Adam Lallana misses out with a minor problem.

Opta stats

Since beating them 3-0 in December 2015, Watford are winless in their last five Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D1 L4), shipping 17 goals in that time.

In all competitions, Liverpool have won nine of their last 11 meetings with Watford (D1 L1), keeping a clean sheet in seven of those victories.

None of the 22 top-flight meetings between Watford and Liverpool have ended goalless.

Watford have lost 15 of their 17 Premier League matches against sides starting that day in the top two of the table, beating Chelsea in September 1999 and Arsenal in January 2017.

Watford have won five of their last seven Premier League home games, losing the other two against Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Liverpool are looking to remain unbeaten in their opening 13 matches to a Premier League season for the first time since 2007/08.

Since a 2-2 draw with West Brom in April, Liverpool haven't conceded more than once in any of their last 15 Premier League games, shipping just six goals in that time.

Merson's prediction

Watford are a decent team - they should have beaten Newcastle, they had enough chances. And this is a hard game for Liverpool coming after the international break, while they have a big game at PSG on Wednesday.

But let's be honest, if you are Liverpool, you want to win the Premier League rather than the Champions League. They need to win that, so they must win here, but I just think this will be a hard game for them as Watford pick themselves up majorly for these games.

I do not see Watford winning this, but I do see them causing Liverpool problems as they are a much better team than people think they are. They beat Tottenham at home and should have beaten Arsenal away, so they are no pushovers.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)