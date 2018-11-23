Joe Gomez says Liverpool can hit another level this season

Joe Gomez is back in the England squad after an impressive start to the new season with Liverpool

Joe Gomez is convinced Liverpool have the capacity to score at will and will get even better over the course of this season.

Liverpool have yet to taste defeat in the Premier League this term and are just two points behind champions Manchester City, who notched a record-breaking 100 points when they lifted the title last season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have 11 matches over a 40-day period, beginning with Saturday's trip to Vicarage Road to play Watford.

"I think we've definitely improved in managing some games [this season]," Gomez told Liverpool's official website.

0:32 Trent Alexander-Arnold insists Liverpool still have room for improvement this season. Trent Alexander-Arnold insists Liverpool still have room for improvement this season.

"I think it's been said that we haven't been as free-flowing so that aspect, once it comes back in, will help take us to the next level, adding to what we've already worked on and improved.

"I think we're always improving, on last season to now I think we've improved. That's what we aspire to do and what the manager wants us to do, and that's why he works so hard coaching us and developing us on the training pitch."

Gomez played in England's 2-1 win against Croatia last week

"In past seasons I think it's been a really defining period in the season for us. So we know how important it is and how tough it's going to be with the amount of games in a short period of time, but we're ready.

"All teams in the Premier League face this same task and we've just got to be ready for it and try to get as many points as we can."