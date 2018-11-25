Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool's Watford win shows their confidence

Liverpool extended their unbeaten run to 13 games at Vicarage Road

Tent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool's 3-0 win at Watford underlined their confidence.

The defender's brilliant free-kick, alongside goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, helped keep the Reds two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool are on 33 points - a Premier League record for the club at this stage of the season - and the 20-year-old says extending their unbeaten start to 13 games shows the belief they have.

"That's just the confidence that we have got at the minute," the England right-back told the club's official website.

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates his goal against Watford

"We are not going to concede that many goals - and the forwards can score the goals. As long as we keep that belief then I'm sure we will keep getting these types of results.

"In the first half we found it quite tough but we managed to keep them out and we knew if we kept going we would get a good chance at goal ourselves. That came in the second half and the later it went on, the better it was for us to break them down."

Alexander-Arnold also revealed manager Jurgen Klopp wanted him to take the free-kick.

"Before the game me, Hendo (Henderson), Millie (James Milner), everyone was joking about who would take it (his free kick)," Alexander-Arnold added.

"I think Hendo wants one so he stepped up with the ball in his hand. Then he passed it to me because the gaffer said before the game that me and Shaq (Xherdan Shaqiri) would be on them.

2:59 Highlights from Liverpool's 3-0 win over Watford in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool's 3-0 win over Watford in the Premier League

"So that's why when you look back at it, me and Hendo had a little moment together when we celebrated as a bit of a joke.

"It's always good to be able to score and contribute to a win; we were happy to get the win first and foremost."